Theatre Aurora gearing up for Youth Camp this fall

August 18, 2022 · 0 Comments

If you think theatre is all about getting up on stage, think again.

Whether it’s behind-the-scenes, in the booth, and, yes, even treading the boards, there is a lot to learn, and a lot to enjoy and learn – and Theatre Aurora is looking to share it all this fall as they gear up to reboot their youth program.

The objective of Theatre Aurora’s youth camp is to give theatre-lovers between the ages of eight and fourteen a full flavour of everything that goes into putting on a top-notch production.

“We want to provide high-quality training in theatre and drama to young people,” says Judy Craig, Vice President of Theatre Aurora, who is taking a lead on the youth program. “Providing that, and especially because they are young people, it ties into our mission statement, which is to provide that high-quality [experience] but also enrich them so they have creative opportunities to develop self-awareness, self-confidence, and personal growth.”

Theatre Aurora, located on Henderson Drive in Aurora’s south end, is the perfect venue for that, says the retired teacher of “many, many years.”

As a qualified drama specialist, Ms. Cragg says it’s difficult to pinpoint just how many times in drama class she saw the growth of self-confidence amongst her students and that is something she’s looking forward to seeing again next month.

“It’s a really unique kind of situation where a person gets to explore new things, but theatre is very much a team kind of sport; you can’t put on a production with one person. It just doesn’t happen. It involves all sorts of people so everyone has to work together,” she says. “We know that theatre is supposed to be a reflection of and a mirror onto society and that is something we really aim for at Theatre Aurora. We want groups at all age levels to be inclusive and reflect inclusivity, diversity, equity, and all those kinds of things. We want the program we create to be a mirror of society and culture now.”

Theatre Aurora’s Youth program will begin on Saturday, September 17.

For more information, including registration costs, visit theatreaurora.com or email youth@theatreaurora.com.

Everyone is welcome, and there’s something for the widest range of interests.

“The people who come into this program don’t have to be people who have this great idea that they’re going to be an actor; rather, they might be interested in acting but also the behind-the-scenes work and we’re totally happy to have those people as well. For many people coming out of our youth programs, it’s getting them to learn about all of these skills.

“Through the program, a child can improve their self-confidence and self-esteem and that’s a big thing. I think in today’s age the way social media is they need opportunities to really be themselves in a non-judgemental environment and a lot of parents are looking or that – and [participants] get to put on a final product, which a lot of people like. It’s not the be all and end all, it’s the process getting there – and it’s an awful lot of fun!”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

