The Auroran’s Student-Athlete of the Week: Nate Windle

February 2, 2023

This weekly profile will feature an accomplished student-athlete currently residing in Aurora who is demonstrating high levels of achievement both in the classroom and in his/her sport(s).

Nate Windle is a Grade 12 Honor Roll student at St. Maximilian Kolbe CHS. He was named the 2022 MVP of the 16U Titans Baseball Club at the organization’s annual Awards Banquet last month.

Nate was the team’s most productive hitter and excelled both at first base and second base for the Titans in the Canadian Premier Baseball League – the top youth baseball loop in Ontario. Nate was also a key member of the St. Maximilian Kolbe Mustangs Varsity Baseball team that captured the 2022 York Region Athletic Association championship.

In addition to his commitment to the CPBL Titans and YRAA Mustangs, Nate is also playing rep hockey as a defenseman for the Aurora AA Tigers. Nate’s goal is to earn a US College baseball scholarship as his brother, Colin, did.

Nate took time from his busy schedule of CPBL off-season baseball training, the rigors of AA Hockey, senior division studies at St. Maximilian Kolbe, and a part-time job at The Keg in Aurora to respond to our interview questions:

The Auroran: What qualities did you demonstrate in the 2022 CPBL season for the 16U Titans Baseball Club to earn MVP honors?

Nate Windle: I demonstrated consistency at the plate and in the field. I also demonstrated hard work and perseverance as I put in extra work off the field that I believe led to my success. Also, versatility as I was able to help the team by playing a number of different positions. I also feel I demonstrated improved mental attitude as I didn’t let errors or challenges bother me and developed a positive attitude.

The Auroran: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2022 CPBL season that you were most proud of?

Nate Windle: My batting average was highest on the team. Top 3 in all offensive categories including hits … which I am very proud of as I was a 2 to 5 hitter where my job was to get hits. Also, I made very few errors in the field.

The Auroran: In addition to playing baseball in the top youth league in Ontario, what other sports do you play and at what level?

Nate Windle: I play for the 18U Aurora Tigers AA and have been given an opportunity to play a number of games with the York Simcoe Express AAA team.

The Auroran: How would you describe yourself as a student at St Maximilian Kolbe CHS? To which school sports teams and clubs do you belong?

Nate Windle: Hard working, mindful, and dedicated student. I love to have some fun at school but when it’s time to do schoolwork, I make sure I focus on what needs to be done to ensure I get the best marks possible. I am always prepared and do my homework and pay attention in class. I play Varsity Baseball and we are the reigning YRAA Champs.

The Auroran: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Nate Windle: I hope to study at college/university with my sights set on playing at the collegiate level in the NCAA in the USA.

The Auroran: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most? Why?

My brother, Colin, is my role model. He’s playing baseball and studying at Hilbert College in New York. Colin paved the way by showing me what it takes to achieve my goal of going to college and playing sports at the collegiate level. (Note: Colin Windle is currently pitching for Hilbert College and he graduates this year with a dual degree: a BSc in forensic science and a Masters in Criminal Justice.)

The Auroran: How do you feel about being nominated as The Auroran‘s Student-Athlete of the Week?

Nate Windle: It’s an amazing compliment and makes me very proud for my story to be told and for me to represent my family, my sports teams (Titans, Mustangs, and Tigers), and my Town.

By Jim Stewart

