Terry Fox Run returns to in-person fundraiser Sunday

The Terry Fox Run, one of Canada’s most enduring fundraisers to end cancer, returns to an in-person event this Sunday.

The Aurora event will be held at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre on September 18, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. for a 10 a.m. start time.

Now in its 42nd year, the Terry Fox Run was inspired by Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

Diagnosed with osteosarcoma at the age of 18 in 1980, the Canadian hero set out on a cross-country run to raise funds for cancer research. After completing a total of 5,373 km over 143 days, averaging 42 km daily, ill health forced an end to the marathon but the hope has endured with events taking place across the country ever since.

Ahead of the local event, you may have seen The Auroran’s photographer, Glenn Rodger, at several community events sporting a Terry Fox shirt to both raise awareness of the event and keep Fox’s legacy alive.

It’s a cause that is very important to him and he’s looking forward to taking off with “Team Majestic” this weekend to complete this year’s mission.

“Terry Fox has always been important to me,” says Rodger, who has, over the last few years visited as many monuments to Fox as possible throughout Canada. “When I found out I had melanoma, I was going to Sunnybrook Hospital every other Monday just being around other cancer fighters and that inspired me. Over 90 per cent of the money raised goes back to research and I just love everything about the Terry Fox Foundation.

“Terry Fox is a Canadian icon and such an inspiration.”

To take part in this year’s Terry Fox Run in Aurora or contribute to the cause, visit bit.ly/3d9mPAT.

