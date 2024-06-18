Taylor Swift and classic rock tributes, local bands form Concerts in the Park season

If you’re a Swiftie and weren’t able to snag a coveted ticket to her Eras tour, come out to Town Park this summer for the next best thing as Aurora launches its 2024 Concerts in the Park Summer Series.

The popular music program, which sees hundreds flock to Town Park each Wednesday evening is now in its 27th year and this season’s roster offers something to appeal to every generation.

The music begins July 3 with country artist Leah Daniels, fresh from CMT Fest and Boots & Hearts. She will be followed on July 10 by Grand Evolution – A Tribute to Styx and Journey. Classic rock will continue on July 17 with Hotel California – A Tribute to The Eagles.

On July 24, local duo The Beresfords will perform a program of Taylor Swift’s music.

“To all the Swifties, don’t miss this incredible concert night,” says the Town. “The Beresfords bring the incredible music of Taylor Swift to life. No lawn chairs, only dancing shoes will be needed for this one as you will be dancing and singing the whole evening.”

Local performers will continue to be in the spotlight on July 31 when Bernadette Connors takes the stage, offering “a captivating and ageless musical experience.”

Material Girls will bring the music of Cher, Lady Gaga, Adele, Madonna, Blondie, Shania Twain, and Ann Wilson to the Town Park Band Shell on August 7, while Pearl Jamming – A Tribute to Pearl Jam will rock the stage on August 14.

Rounding out the lineup on August 21 is Fandango – A Tribute to ZZ Top and finally, on August 28, the perennial favourite Abbamania – A Tribute to Abba.

Concerts run from 7 – 9 p.m. each Wednesday and, while free to the public, donations to the Aurora Food Pantry are encouraged.

“The Tribute to Taylor Swift night is one that will be buzzing,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “One I am very keen to see perform live is the Tribute to Pearl Jam…with Abbamania, you can never go wrong with those girls – and, of course, it’s always important of have a good balance of supporting original artists such as Bernadette Connors and Leah Daniels.”

Adds Mayor Tom Mrakas: “I really like the fact we have a local band [in] The Beresfords coming and performing Taylor Swift, which speaks to how we always like to keep it local and seek people within our community… especially during Concerts in the Park. Beyond that, I think [I’m looking forward] to having a little bit more of a mixture, whether it is rock with Pearl Jam and Hotel California, and moving…to Abbamania, which is a treat for everyone and the crowd always gets excited about that. I think there is a good mixture for everyone.”

It’s important for the Town, he notes, to underscore arts and culture programs, particularly at venues like Town Park which forms part of the Town’s Cultural Precinct in Downtown Aurora.

The Cultural Precinct includes Aurora Town Square, which is set to open this fall.

The headliner act for the grand opening of Aurora Town Square will be announced during the Concerts in the Park series, along with the double-headliners for August’s Ribfest, and the theme for September’s Saturday Night Fever event, which takes over Yonge Street from Wellington to Mosley Streets.

“Many things are going to be happening throughout the summer and into the fall, and I can’t think of a better venue than right here in our historic Town Park to deliver those messages to a full crowd who is here to have fun,” says Mayor Mrakas.

“This is the summer of announcements,” Ware adds. “There is so much excitement ramping up in the Town.”

For a full roster of Concerts in the Park performers, dates, and programing, visit aurora.ca/summerconcerts.

By Brock Weir

