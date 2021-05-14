Student steps up to help local food banks address “period poverty”

May 14, 2021

It’s an issue that not many people talk about, let alone young people, but Country Day School student Neyla Kirby hasn’t been afraid to tackle the issue of “period poverty” head-on, and has mobilized her peers to help make a difference.

Neyla, a Grade 12 student, has been working tirelessly to underscore the cost of – and sometimes lack of access to – feminine hygiene products both around the world and here at home.

Through her Social Justice Club, she has been leading efforts to collect and purchase tampons, pads, and cups for food banks in Aurora, King and Vaughan, breaking down stigma along the way.

“This is an issue that is not really talked about,” said Neyla of what led her to want to address period poverty from a local level. “A lot of organizations are working on it in Toronto, based downtown, and seeing how so many people have been financially affected by the pandemic, it is insane how nobody is really working on it around me. If you’re in a low-income family or anyone who has a tight budget right now, it is definitely hard to afford those products and spend $30 – $50 a month depending on if you have daughters or it is just yourself. The organizations working on it now in Toronto are amazing, but I had women in my area in mind.”

Neyla was initially hoping to do a period product drive at her school, similar to a food drive, where the needs of local food banks were identified allowing students to answer the call, whether in the from of gift cards, financial donations, or the products themselves. They have had to change the execution somewhat due to present circumstances, but they are no less determined to forge ahead.

“Speaking to a few of the local food banks, I asked them if they needed tampons, pads or period cups – and even what sizes they need, and a lot of them just said, ‘Whatever people can donate.’ Before I started this project, I didn’t even think of the fact that homeless women, or even low-income women, needed the products. It doesn’t really cross your mind if there is a supply drive for a food bank to bring in pads and tampons, so I think there is a little bit of a stigma surrounding menstruation, which is one of the biggest issues for food banks to get the supplies they need.

“When you have a large number of people who just kind of avoid the topic of menstruation, these food banks are not really getting what they really need. I think the stigma around periods is one of the things stopping these women from getting essential supplies and they are either uncomfortable donating the products or people don’t even know there is an issue there and women actually need these on a monthly basis.”

So far, the response has been very positive. With the money donated, Neyla and a teacher plan to purchase the necessary period products in bulk – and she will be busy at home transforming some of them into personalized “period packs” for the women who will be on the receiving end of these donations.

“At one of the food banks I talked to, they were so excited when I told them we were going to be making little packages with a letter and a piece of chocolate and although I know I won’t be able to see the women actually pick them up, I just think they are going to be able to enjoy that and know that people are thinking about them and they are not being overlooked. I think that is just going to make me really happy.

“The main thing for me is the fact when there is something you don’t know all that much about, or even if you’re not a woman or you don’t menstruate, it is just so important to educate yourself and then also do as much as you can to support people who are struggling, whether or not you can relate to those struggles. I think it is really important if you are in this position to help people do everything you can to make that possible.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

