Stronach faces eight additional charges related to sexual assault investigation

June 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Further charges have been handed down to Magna founder Frank Stronach by Peel Regional Police related to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

The most recent charges came on Wednesday, June 26.

“On June 7, 2024, Frank Stronach was arrested and charged with five criminal offences: rape, indecent assault on a female, sexual assault x2 and forcible confinement,” said Peel Region Constable Nikhil Chakravarthy in a statement on Wednesday. “Investigators from the Peel Regional Police, Special Victims Unit, have identified additional victims and additional charges have been laid. On June 26, 2024, Frank Stronach has been arrested and charged with 8 additional criminal offences, attempt rape, indecent assault on a female and x6 sexual assault.”

Police claim earlier charges stem from alleged offences in 1980, 1986, and as recently as April 2023.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Earlier this month, lawyer Brian Greenspan said Stronach “categorically denied” the allegations, and he reiterated this in a June 26 statement to media.

“Mr. Stronach denies and will vigorously defend these further untested allegations dating back to 1977,” said Greenspan. “He has spent his lifetime committed to the betterment of the Canadian community and industry. He plans to continue to devote his energy and resources to his work advocating for the adoption of a Canadian Economic Charter of Rights to benefit workers, small businesses, family farmers, and the Canadian Economy.”

By Brock Weir



         

Stronach faces eight additional charges related to sexual assault investigation

