Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025 honours stars of the rink, field, and track

June 12, 2025

The Aurora Sports Hall of Fame is set to grow.

On Tuesday evening, the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF) announced its Class of 2025 at Town Hall: NHL player Kris King, record-breaking runner Erlinda Biondic, CFL star Robert Reid, and hockey coach Heather Morning.

ASHOF hailed this group of inductees as a “remarkable” collective “whose passion, perseverance, and impact have shaped the landscape of sport in our community and beyond.”

“These inspiring honourees come from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, and they share a common thread: an unstoppable pursuit of excellence, a commitment to character, and a legacy that continues to uplift and unite. From building positive community spirit, they’ve done more than play the game – they’ve elevated it.”

King, who will be inducted under the Athlete category, was hailed for his 14 seasons in Detroit, New York, Winnipeg, Phoenix, Toronto, and Chicago, as well as his leadership, integrity, “grit and tenacity” on and off the ice.

“King was widely respected by teammates, coaches, and fans for his positive character, infectious energy, and loyal commitment to the team,” said ASHOF in his citation. “His presence in the locker room consistently reflected a selfless, team-first attitude and a passion for uplifting those around him. Today, Kris King continues to influence the game as Senior Vice President of Operations at the NHL’s Toronto office. Off the ice, his dedication to community service is just as impactful. He’s served as Honourary Chairman for Ronald McDonald House and lends his time to countless charitable events each year.

“His philanthropic leadership extends to multiple non-profit boards and he played a key role in launching a summer camp for children and families of Emergency Service and military personnel who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. His legacy is one of excellence, leadership, and compassion – on and off the ice.”

Biondic, who, as The Auroran reported last week, is about to embark on a fundraising trip circling Prince Edward Island with her husband George to raise money for area food banks, is also being inducted in the Athlete category – for her record-breaking role as a runner.

“Proving that it’s never too late to chase greatness, Erlinda Biondic began her running career at the age of 75. Since then, she has become a global inspiration, shattering expectations – and world records. In a gruelling six-day endurance race in Augusta, Georgia, she became the oldest woman to compete in both the 50-mile and 100-mile categories, covering an astonishing 403 km in 144 hours and breaking the W80+ world record.

“Her spirit and determination earned her the prestigious Hans Meir Trophy for Most Inspiring Runner in 2016. But Erlinda’s commitment goes beyond the racecourse. A dedicated community volunteer, she has served at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre for over two decades. Together [with George] she undertook a walk from Aurora to Barrie – raising more than $16,000 for the Aurora Food Pantry. Erlinda Biondic is living proof that passion, purpose and perseverance know no age limits.”

Entering the ASHOF under the Coach category this year is Heather Morning, who is celebrated as “a driving force behind the growth of hockey – particularly women’s hockey – at the local, provincial, and national levels.”

“A proud Aurora resident for over two decades, Heather has coached and mentored athletes through programs such as the Aurora Panthers and Aurora Tigers, where she served as a respected skills development coach. In 1999, she organized the Team Ontario U17 Evaluation Camp for the Canada Winter Games, helping to shape the future of Canadian hockey talent. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Central York Girls Hockey Association, advocating tirelessly for expanded opportunities in the sport.

“As a co-founder of the innovative Never Too Late hockey program, Heather has opened doors for women who want to embrace their game later in life – proving that hockey truly is for everyone. Widely recognized across York Region, Heather Morning is a passionate coach, visionary leader, and champion for inclusivity in sport.”

Rounding out the class of 2025 is Robert Reid, who is being celebrated for his “explosive speed, relentless drive, and unmatched athleticism.”

“Robert Reid brought all this and more to the Canadian Football League when he was selected ninth overall in the first round of the 1984 draft. During his professional career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa Rough Riders, he quickly earned a reputation as one of the most dynamic running backs in the league – respected for his powerful play and outstanding work ethic.

“After retiring from professional football, Reid turned his passion for performance into a meaningful career in personal training. Today, he motivates clients to embrace healthier, more active lives, with a training philosophy rooted in mental resilience, personal discipline, and physical strength. Beyond the gym, he continues to lead by example – coaching youth basketball and mentoring the next generation of athletes. Whether on the field, in the community, or in the lives he touches every day, Robert Reid embodies excellence, purpose, and perseverance.”

The Class of 2025 will be formally welcomed into the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame at a special Induction Dinner this fall.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 6, at the Royal Venetian Mansion.

For more, visit aurorashof.ca.

By Brock Weir

