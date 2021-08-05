Sports Hall of Fame will see new event experience for Induction Celebration Dinner

August 4, 2021

If there’s one thing this past year has taught all of us it is the ability to think outside the box.

It’s been a test of our ingenuity and we have been at our wits to plan around the unpredictable. Who knows what will come next?

Approaching this year’s Aurora Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration Dinner, set for November 18, Hall President and Chair Javed S. Khan and Event Strategist, Cortney Cassidy of Cassidy Event Management, have a formula for event planning that has worked quite well in the past. But with this new event experience also comes a new location. This year the Induction Celebration Dinner will be held at the Royal Venetian Mansion located on Industrial Parkway South.

“With COVID in mind, we’ve now chunked out the night. We have our welcoming reception with food served, removing a sit-down dinner. We’ve also decided not to do a live auction and moved to a fully digital auction. Our presentation is solely focused on the four inductees and the amazing things they have done over their career,” Cassidy said. “There will likely be theatre style seating. That part is an elevation of the stories of the inductees and the things that make Aurora a great place. Then we’re going to have a post-induction reception, and everyone will be hosted with entertainment, more food and beverage so people can actually mingle and enjoy the euphoria. This is now, let’s talk about the experience together with some live music and enjoy being together.”

Cassidy explained this method is quite effective for many people who might not want to stay the whole night. Attendees can pick and choose which part of the night they would like to begin with. If they choose to skip the initial food and beverage offerings at the beginning they can attend the ceremony itself. It is an open-ended event and guests are welcome at any time.

Of course, with distancing measures and masks in place, food will be served at various stations. Instead of a traditional full-course meal, attendees can visit various food stations in The Venetian in a marché style approach.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

You can purchase tickets for the Induction Celebration Dinner at tickets.ticketwindow.ca/ASHoFInductionDinner.

By the time November comes around, if the Province of Ontario does decide to lockdown or if any other restrictions are introduced that would prohibit the gathering of people, Cassidy said there is a back-up plan. The event will become virtual or a hybrid model will be introduced.

“One thing we’ve learned in the event world is to make changes to plans last-minute. We have a contingency A, contingency B. We have a few different options,” Cassidy chuckled.

“We will be putting on this event. Period. It will be a grand event and ticket holders will receive some benefit from their tickets whether we have to switch to virtual or hybrid. It will be a phenomenal event no matter what the restrictions are. We will not be cancelling the 2021 Aurora Sports Hall of Fame Induction Celebration Dinner.”

By Robert Belardi

