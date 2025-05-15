Sport Aurora’s All-Sport, One Day event rolls out at McMahon Park on June 21

Sport Aurora, celebrating its 20th anniversary of service to the Town, is re-launching one of its most popular annual initiatives.

Laurie Mueller, Executive Director of Sport Aurora, spoke about the benefits of the All-Sport One Day event being run next month at McMahon Park on June 21.

“By creating fun, safe, and inclusive opportunities, we are building strong, independent, and confident children through a program created with no barriers to participation.”

Mueller described the satisfaction of seeing local kids try out eight different sports in a given day.

“Exposing a child to all different sports and letting them decide their own athletic journey is one of the best parts of All-Sport One Day,” she said.

The annual Spring session gives kids ages 6-18 the opportunity to “test drive” eight different sports in one day in collaboration with Aurora’s local sports organization.

Many of the traditional experiences enjoyed by the kids are lawn bowling on the lush greens at Aurora’s oldest sports club, falling in love with the great game of rugby courtesy of the Aurora Barbarians, engaging in the enjoyable aspects of softball led by the Aurora Diggers, or enjoying volleyball instruction by the Storm.

Other sports that have been offered traditionally are tennis, pickle ball, basketball, football, martial arts, and lacrosse.

This year’s Spring Session of All-Sport, One Day will take place on Saturday, June 21 at leafy McMahon Park which is ideally suited for such an initiative with its tennis courts, multiple fields, and proximity to the Aurora Lawn Bowling Club,

Registration opens May 21.

For more information, go to bit.ly/all-sport-one-day

By Jim Stewart

Readers Comments (0)