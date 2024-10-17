Sport Aurora’s 14th Annual Breakfast of Champions serves as key event in the Town’s Sport Celebration Month

One of Sport Aurora’s most important yearly events occurs this weekend.

The esteemed non-profit organization will host its 14th annual Breakfast of Champions on Sunday, October 20 starting at 9 AM at Stonehaven Banquet Hall at 63 Eric T Smith Way.

Aurora Tigers’ owner and former NHLer Jim Thomson will serve as emcee for the annual celebration of local champions.

The celebratory event will help emphasize that October was proclaimed as ”Sport Celebration Month” at a flag-raising ceremony presided over by Mayor Tom Mrakas on October 1 at Town Hall.

Sport Aurora President Ron Weese observed that “This proclamation was important to sport and all participants who are or want to be active in Aurora.”

Weese also noted that the proclamation “showed the commitment the Town has made in helping our local sports organizations build a strong, inclusive, and accessible sport community.”

Sport Aurora’s own commitment to local sports organizations will be very much on display as the accomplishments of local sports teams and individual athletes will be recognized in a beautiful banquet setting on Sunday morning.

In 2023, Grey Brett, Raymond Noble, and seven sports organizations were honored at the 13th Annual Breakfast of Champions event at Stonehaven.

By Jim Stewart

