Sport Aurora recognizing sponsors through upcoming marketplace

Aurora’s umbrella organization for local sports clubs has continued to make a difference for children and volunteers in the community over the years, and they’re going one step further as they launch the Sport Aurora Marketplace in support of local businesses.

Sport Aurora introduced their newest website last week at sportauroramarketplace.ca.

“This unique website was suggested early in the pandemic during Sport Aurora’s virtual meetings with sport leaders, parents and sponsors,” said Sport Aurora President Ron Weese in a statement.

“It was clear that sport valued the past relationship it had with local businesses, who provided financial assistance to help keep costs low. Sport leaders felt it was time to recognize the important contribution of sponsors during the pandemic, and wanted a website that connects sport families to supporting sponsors.”

Responsible for assisting Sport Aurora in the website’s design and build is Addison Marketing Solutions, with support of funds that were sent to Sport Aurora last year from the Ontario Trillium Foundation Resilient Communities Fund.

Local sport organizations, businesses, sponsors, parents, local media and others will be attending the live launch of the marketplace being held Thursday, September 23.

“This is a ground-breaking opportunity for sport and business to connect. It is such a simple solution and it could be implemented anywhere there is a vibrant sport community that relies on local sponsorship and where those sport organizations want to support local business,” Eric Harbottle, Addison Marketing Solutions CEO stated.

To find out where the event is being held, please contact Executive Director of Sport Aurora Laurie Mueller at executive.director@sportaurora.ca for more details.

Sport Aurora’s latest development comes at a great time as the organization continues to prepare another All Sport One Day program set to take place on October 16.

Registration for the event opened on September 16 at sportaurora.ca.

By Robert Belardi

