Sport Aurora receiving Provincial support

October 21, 2021 · 0 Comments

Sport Aurora – the local entity representing many sports organizations – has received a Community Building Fund Operating Stream grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Worth $50,000, Sport Aurora said in a statement this Operating stream will be a huge help to support non-profit organizations and Indigenous communities.

Their aim is to illustrate “arts and culture, heritage, tourism, sport and recreation sectors to help sustain their operations and create new attractions, experiences and events.”

“This grant is welcomed by our organization. In these challenging times, the Ontario Trillium Foundation funding will be used to support our program administration and fixed costs associated with our operation. Sports of all kinds are businesses and need financial support to remain open. This grant will help us continue our important work in Aurora,” said Ron Weese, President of Sport Aurora.

Across the province, the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund is dedicating $105 million to support all efforts engaging in making these changes to their local communities.

Throughout the entirety of the pandemic, there have been many difficulties financially and with this support, the hope is many sports organizations across the province can continue to involve their communities.

With many winter sports already underway and currently in the process of getting things going, several sports organizations surely would love to see nothing more than a winter full of smiles and activities across the province. On top of that, it would be exceptional for local communities to come closer together as COVID restrictions continue to be uplifted.

By Robert Belardi

Readers Comments (0)