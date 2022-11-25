Sport Aurora honours volunteers at annual recognition event

It was a wonderful Sunday at Aw, Shucks Oyster Bar in Aurora.

Sport Aurora held their Volunteer Recognition event in honour of those who dedicate their time to sporting opportunities around Town. These individuals in particular can either be fundraising, supervising, teaching, coaching or any other related role.

“The Volunteer Recognition event was one of the first things we did in Sport Aurora. The reason is we felt that volunteers are at the heart of all sport organizations and a lot of the service organizations in this community. I also believe it is one of the best events we do, as we get to hear the tremendous stories and the contributions that not only the volunteers provide, but those behind them – because for every volunteer, there is usually somebody at home who is supporting them and interrupting their life so they can do this important work,” says Sport Aurora President Ron Weese.

Honoured at the event was Steve Hill from the Aurora Barbarians RFC. Hill advocated for Martha Goodrow, who was one of the leaders in building a strong women’s rugby program and junior program in Canada.

From the Aurora Lawn Bowling Club, Ray Noble also had nice words about volunteers for his club in particular.

In total, there were 11 recipients who were honoured at the event this past Sunday.

They are Kerry McCrindle from the Aurora Skating Club, Dan O’Toole from York Oldtimers Hockey League, Annette Vassos from York Region Football Association, Kim Peace from the Aurora Tigers, Tim Meikle from the Aurora Lawn Bowling Club, David Veitch from Aurora Community Tennis Club, Goodrow from the Barbarians, Stephen Lanning from York North Basketball Association, Steve McNaught from Redbirds Lacrosse, Stu Bundy from the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame and Karla Lees with the Sport Aurora President’s Award.

“Volunteers play an important role in ensuring that sports organizations run smoothly. They carry out many unpaid activities that fully support them, and in turn create success throughout the sport season,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas at the event.

Congratulations on everyone acknowledged by Sport Aurora, for their generous efforts to better sport organizations in the community.

By Robert Belardi

