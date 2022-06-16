Southlake joins Princess Margaret network to bring resources to York, South Simcoe

June 16, 2022

Southlake’s Stronach Regional Cancer Centre is the first hospital in the Province to team with the Princess Margaret Cancer Care Network to bring increased resources to patients in York Region and South Simcoe.

The partnership between the two organizations was announced Thursday at Southlake Regional Health Centre.

The partnership, says Southlake, will “lead to improve access to care for Southlake’s patients, and more rapid dissemination of clinical guidance, advanced technologies, education and innovations” to local cancer care, saving many patients the trip to Toronto.

“We are excited about our new partnership with the Princess Margaret Cancer Care Network,” said Dr. Peter Anglin, Physician Lead, Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake. “Southlake patients will have increased access to the expertise and cutting-edge technologies of one of the top five cancer centers in the world. Southlake has always enjoyed close ties with Princess Margaret particularly in radiation oncology and malignant haematology. This new expanded relationship will increase access to advanced diagnostics, personalized medicine, and clinical trials. We are privileged to be the first member of the Princess Margaret Cancer Care Network.”

Added Dr. Andrea Bezkak, Medical Director for the Princess Margaret Care Network, “The Princess Margaret Cancer Care Network aims to enhance collaborations with like-minded institutions, supplementing existing provincial and local initiatives. We are proud to Partner with Southlake to help level the playing field and ensure patients have equitable opportunities to access advanced care regardless of where they live.”

The new partnership will cover all aspects related to the coordination of care and treatment for patients. It includes collaborative care models that will enable easier access to clinical advice and second opinions; open the doors to conferences so clinicians can receive additional support for particularly complex cases; increase the menu of care treatments available close to patients’ homes while ensuring access to Princess Margaret for more complex issues; improved access to research and clinical trials, as well as technological innovations; and the provision of care in a variety of languages.

“This is a tremendous benefit for patients and families in our communities,” said Lorrie Reynolds, Director, Central Regional Cancer Program at Southlake. “Princess Margaret is a global leader in cancer research, education and clinical care. Our partnership will provide patients, families and staff with access to leading cancer education materials, clinical trials and cancer care expertise. We are delighted to be the first hospital partner to join the Princess Margaret Cancer Care Network.”

Last week’s announced partnership, added Barb Steed, Executive Vice President of Clinical Services for Southlake and Regional Vice President of the Central Regional Cancer Program, is the way of the future for healthcare providers and patients alike.

“This type of partnership between organizations is the future of healthcare, an integrated system where resources and expertise are shared and collaboration is the norm,” she said. “This is how patients will truly benefit. We are honoured to be the first organization to join the Princess Margaret Cancer Care Network and look forward to collaborating with additional organizations in the future to improve patient outcomes and advance care.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

