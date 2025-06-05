Shaolin’s Hanna Yousefi, Agrin Mousavian, Chelsea Masucci, and Albert Wu win Kung-Fu gold at Martial Arts Championships at SARC

In addition to Shaolin’s seven Sanda gold medalists at the Ontario Martial Arts Championships, the host club also ascended the podium nine times in Taolu at SARC’s Desjardins Gym last weekend.

Hanna Yousefi (U9), Agrin Mousavian (U11), Chelsea Masucci (12-14), and Albert Wu (15-17) captured gold medals in The Forms/Pattern segment of the two-day competition.

Masucci also captured a bronze medal in Traditional Kung-Fu Short Weapon event.

Podium finishers from the Shaolin Martial Arts Club in Aurora were as follows:

Traditional Kung-Fu Barehand Male U-9yo: Tyrus Liu – Silver; Traditional Kung-Fu Barehand Female U-9: Hanna Yousefi – Gold; Traditional Kung-Fu Barehand Male U-11: Tom Shishkin – Bronze; Traditional Kung-Fu Barehand Female U-11: Agrin Mousavian – Gold / Emily Pereira – Silver; Traditional Kung-Fu Barehand Female 12-14: Chelsea Masucci – Gold / Jessie Kevin Yuan – Silver; Traditional Kung-Fu Long Weapon Male 15-17: Albert Wu – Gold; and Traditional Kung-Fu Short Weapon Female 12-14: Chelsea Masucci – Bronze.

In total, Shaolin Martial Arts Club earned 26 podium finishes at the Ontario Martial Arts Championships, including eleven golds.

Tim Wakefield—a Grandmaster 9th Degree Black Belt – said he was pleased by his athletes’ performances in both Sanda and Taolu, but also expressed his gratitude as host of the provincial championships for the generous sponsorship of a local realtor with a long track record of supporting local youth sports.

“Lenard Lind was the proud sponsor of the Ontario Martial Arts Championships. Lenard has sponsored our previous events and we appreciate his generosity as an advocate of youth sports here in Aurora.”

By Jim Stewart

