Sewer expansion will help bring 8,000 new homes to Aurora, support northern York

September 19, 2024 · 0 Comments

An expansion of the North York Durham Sewer System will help York Region realize 8,000 new housing units.

At York Regional Headquarters on Friday morning, York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney announced a $139 million investment by the Province of Ontario in water infrastructure.

The funding, according to the Province, will support the expansion which will, in turn, “provide residents with an increased capacity for wastewater treatment, keeping people safe and healthy for generations to come” while also supporting future housing growth in Aurora, Newmarket, and East Gwillimbury.

“The York Durham Sewage System expansion is exactly the solution needed. “This historic investment of over $139 million will help protect Lake Simcoe from harmful discharge while bringing us closer to our goal of building 1.5 million new homes by 2031.”

Added Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy: “We live in one of the fastest-growing regions in Ontario. I’m proud of the investment our government is making in this critical infrastructure project as it is a paramount piece of the puzzle to get more homes built faster.”

In this year’s budget, Ontario announced more than $1.8 billion in housing-enabling infrastructure funding through the $825 million Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund and the $1 billion Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program, in addition to funding announced previously through the province’s Building Faster Fund. In response to the significant demand for investments in water and wastewater infrastructure to enable the construction of more homes, and after consulting with municipalities, the province is transferring $275 million from the Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program to the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund in order to meet this demand. In addition, the $120 million from the Building Faster Fund that was reserved for small, rural and northern communities is being flowed to these communities through the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund.

Friday’s announcement was greeted warmly at the municipal level.

“I welcome the Ontario government’s historic investment in the York Durham Sewage System North Expansion,” said Regional Chair Wayne Emmerson. “This critical wastewater infrastructure adds servicing capacity and enables 8,000 new homes in the Towns of Aurora, East Gwillimbury and Newmarket, supporting accelerated growth in York Region. Investments support new or expanded wastewater sewers, pumping stations and enhancements, along with strengthening our wastewater system and building resilience for the future.”

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)