Seniors Community Grant helps local residents stay active and engaged

July 4, 2024

The Aurora Seniors’ Centre works tirelessly to help older residents stay active and engaged within the community and their efforts got a boost from the Province of Ontario last week.

On Wednesday, June 26, Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy announced new funding for the Seniors’ Centre.

$25,000 of funding will come to the Centre from Ontario’s Seniors Community Grant Program, enhancing a $51,137 grant supporting Seniors Active Living Centres across Ontario.

“Thanks to the overwhelming success of the (Seniors Community Grant) program in recent years, more seniors will have access to vital community services than ever before,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy. “It is crucial for our communities to have bustling hubs like this one here at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a dull moment at this Seniors’ Centre and this is where you can stay fit, active, healthy and engaged, socially connected with your community and, of course, close to home.

“It is recipients like the Town of Aurora that ensures Ontario seniors remain part of our community with the services and programs that are tailored to meet their unique needs. These programs focus on strengthening our seniors’ safety, their wellbeing, while promoting opportunities for older adults and seniors to network, combat social isolation, which is also a big issue. This is why we must make sure all our older adults stay connected to friends, family, all while living well at home and in our community. I’d also like to recognize all the dedicated team here at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre…. They are the ones empowering their neighbours through offering a variety of fun and immersive programming. Your commitment to supporting our seniors with great programming is truly commendable.”

The announcement came as Seniors’ Month drew to a close and Mayor Tom Mrakas hailed the funding as an “important investment” in the community.

“I want to thank you and your government for supporting our seniors in our community,” said Mayor Mrakas, addressing Gallagher Murphy. “This funding for the Aurora Seniors’ Centre is critical in our ability to continue providing all the programming and services that keep our older residents active and engaged, which fosters connections and new friendships between people of different backgrounds and experiences. We know just how important that is for both the mental and physical health of so many of our residents.

“I’m also very encouraged to see that this year the Provincial Government has increased the amount of programming it is providing to Seniors Active Living Centres programs, including the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. The reality is that in the coming years Ontario’s older adult population will get even larger as the Baby Boomers continue to age. What that means is that the services provided by organizations like the Seniors’ Centre are simply going to become increasingly more important. Here at the Town we are steadfast in our commitment to supporting seniors and we are incredibly thankful we have a Provincial partner that is equally as committed.”

By Brock Weir

