Seniors Active Living Fair set for Saturday at Centre

September 5, 2024

Seniors will have an opportunity to pick up new tips on how to stay active and healthy this weekend.

On Saturday, the Town of Aurora and the Aurora Seniors’ Association will host the annual Seniors Active Living Fair at the Aurora Seniors Centre, located at 90 John West Way.

A yearly event that books a full house of exhibitors, speakers and a roster of hands-on activities, this year’s fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“There will be over 50 exhibitors including representatives from The Alzheimer’s Society of York Region, York Regional Police, Southlake Regional Health Centre’s Cancer Screening Program and York Region Paramedic Services,” say organizers. “There will also be a limited quantity of complimentary grab bags for attendees and a BBQ lunch by the Optimist Club of Aurora will be available on-site for attendees from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while quantities last.”

Three workshops are slated for the event.

The engagement begins at 9.20 a.m. with a York Regional Police-led seminar on Frauds and Scams & Staying Safe. Next up, at 10.20 a.m., Dr. Dean and Dr. Tina from Elevate Chiropractic will host a talk on Chiro Health & Nutrition. Rounding out the program at 11.30 a.m. will be Seniors’ Transportation Options in York Region, led by The Regional Municipality of York.

Additional attractions include fitness demonstrations and a blood pressure clinic.

It will be a busy week ahead for the Aurora Seniors’ Centre as they gear up for Try It Week.

Held from Monday, September 9 through to Friday, September 13, Try It Week encourages seniors to try something new at the Centre for free, regardless of whether you’re a Seniors’ Centre member.

Activities range from pickleball to balance improvement and fitness, to chair yoga and conversational Italian, to Beginner Wood Carving and plenty of opportunities to raise your voice, including a showcase of the Centre’s Evergreen Choir.

Space is limited.

For more information, email seniorscentre@aurora.ca.

By Brock Weir

