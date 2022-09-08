Seniors’ Active Living Fair returns to in-person this Saturday

The Seniors’ Information and Active Living Fair, a staple of Aurora Seniors’ Centre programming, will return to an in-person format this Saturday for the first time since the start of the global pandemic.

Last held virtually in 2021, this year’s event will take place at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre, located at 90 John West Way, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 10, covering myriad ways for seniors to stay active in their communities, in the homes and beyond – and for regaining some of the momentum that may have been lost due to the pandemic itself.

More than 40 exhibitors are set to take part in the Fair including representatives from CHATS (Community & Home Assistance to Seniors), the Alzheimer Society of York Region and York Region Paramedic Services, and there is a full slate of seminars and demonstrations as well.

Presentations will begin at 9.20 a.m. with Downsizing Tips and Tricks by Arlene Stephenson of The Downsizing Diva. Blue Suede Shoes Science will take the stage at 10.30 a.m. with Dr. Dean McClelland in a presentation, “What Secret Did Elvis Know about Body Movement and How Can That Help You?”

The live seminars close with a final presentation, Reading Food Labels Made Easy with Shawn Nisbet.

“It’s going to be a full, fun day of activities,” says Andrew Bailey of the Aurora Seniors’ Centre. “The presentations and vendors really span across the full spectrum. We’ll have the Alzheimer Society of York Region and the Aurora Community Arboretum with a table, and there will be some retirement communities as well joining us – a lot of different things for everyone attending.”

Part of going into the planning of this year’s Fair was addressing some of the challenges the pandemic brought to our seniors, particularly isolation. To this end, there will be a virtual component as well for people who aren’t yet comfortable getting out and coming to the Centre.

“We want to make sure we have a wide variety,” says Bailey. “We know nutrition is a big thing, so it is important to get that information, and there’s the fitness component, too, to get the attendees and participants moving throughout the day. In recent years we have had between 300 and 400 people, so we will be tracking the numbers of attendees, but really it’s just about getting everyone out and about, getting them some information from several partners in the community, and just to get some exposure for the Seniors’ Centre as well.”

September is the start of a busy autumn for the Seniors’ Centre and the Fair will also be an opportunity for the Centre to showcase some of their activities that will be on tap this fall and into the winter.

“One of the exciting things they’re reintroducing is our Budget Bistro lunch program, a couple of Wednesdays a month – September 14 and September 28. That is something a lot of people are really looking forward to,” says Bailey. “In general, the Centre was a different animal when we were doing a lot of virtual stuff, but come the fall it is going to be a very busy, active Centre and people are really enjoying being back in person for pickleball and the various card games. There’s a snooker league starting back up as well and it’s just good to get people back in person at the Centre people who want to do the virtual component and have that in place.

“Social dances are going to be back on September 30 as well and there’s so much going on it’s hard to pinpoint just one thing!”

For more information about the Seniors’ Active Living Fair, visit www.aurora.ca/en/news/learn-more-about-healthy-living-at-the-seniors-information-and-active-living-fair.aspx

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

