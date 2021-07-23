Seneca makes vaccines mandatory for in-class learning

Seneca College, with a campus in King Township, is making COVID vaccinations mandatory for students this fall.

They are the first post-secondary institution to implement such a policy.

“To protect the health of our community, Seneca will be making vaccinations a condition for students and employees to come on campus effective Tuesday, Sept. 7. This includes students living in Seneca’s two residences and the employees who work there,” said President David Agnew.

“While we believe everyone should get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus to protect their health and the health of others, getting vaccinated is not required in Ontario. Seneca’s vaccination policy applies to those students and employees who are coming on campus in the fall term for in-person teaching, learning and working.

“This fall, Seneca will be delivering programs in various formats: online, hybrid, on-campus and flexible. Should students choose not to be vaccinated, they will need to take a program that is offered either online or in a flexible delivery format.”

Seneca is working on the details of its vaccination policy and procedures and will share those details as preparations continue for the fall term. Visit Seneca’s COVID-19 website for details.

According to Scott Clark, press secretary for Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, publicly assisted Ontario colleges and universities are autonomous legal entities fully responsible for both academic and administrative matters.

“We know that Ontario post-secondary institutions remain committed to following rules set out by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, local medical officer of health and their local bylaw officials. To keep students, faculty and staff safe, every school in Ontario has a program in place approved by their local medical officer of health.

“We will continue to work with the Ministry of Health, Chief Medical Officer of Health and public health experts as we consult with our postsecondary institutions regarding campus reopening plans.”

The ministry is holding ongoing consultations on the fall re-opening. Clark said more information regarding re-opening plans and guidelines will be provided in the days ahead.

