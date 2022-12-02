Seasonal boutique and holiday fun returns to Pickering College

December 2, 2022 · 0 Comments

Scratch some items off your Christmas shopping list this Friday, December 1, when Pickering College opens up its doors for their Seasonal Boutique Soiree.

An “elevated” prelude to the Newmarket-based independent school’s Seasonal Boutique & Café the following day, the ticketed event is a fundraiser for the school and a great way to enjoy the spirit of the holidays with appetizers, wine, hot chocolate, candy cane martinis and more.

Featuring beautiful Christmas decorations, it’s also a chance to get a rare glimpse at the home of Pickering College’s (PC) Head of School, located on campus.

Decorated by Andrea McMullin of ADM Designs, it’s intended to give ticket-holders a flavour of PC’s Holiday Home Tour, which has been on the backburner since the start of the global pandemic.

“Pickering College has been doing a Seasonal Boutique & Café for over 15 years now and it has become a big part of the community, and we wanted to bring it back after the pandemic in the best way possible,” says Marlin Gold, PC’s Manager of Parent Engagement & Strategic Events, who says the Friday night event will be an “elevated” experience. “Guests will be able to see that decorated home which would be a great opportunity. There will be live demos from our vendors, photo booth and lots of fun and festive things to get people excited about the holiday season.

“On Saturday is our traditional holiday boutique and café. We have about 50 vendors who are going to be on site between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and for those looking at doing their holiday shopping and doing a kick-start, we have vendors from all across the spectrum: gifts, art, jewellery, soaps, lotions, and all that kind of fun stuff. It’s a great kind of one-stop shop. We have been doing this event for over 15 years. It’s a great way for us to continue to do it in this post-pandemic world.”

With an eye to once again hosting the traditional Holiday Homes Tour near future, Gold says the organizing committee for this weekend’s events worked “really hard to come up with another way we can still have those elements of the Holiday Home Tour in place.”

“It’s not to say it’s off the table for future years, but our efforts are obviously focused right now on this event,” he says, adding that the proceeds from the December 1 ticket sales will benefit student success and classrooms.

Both events will see several new and returning vendor favourites, including Platinum Sponsor Select Art Galleries of Newmarket, who are curating what Gold describes as a “huge display of exquisite art” on their stage, and a number of local companies who are doing everything from decorating the dining hall, as is the case with Grand Entrance Design, and Red Thread Brewing, who are taking on the sponsorship of the Friday night affair.

“Friday night is a fun community night where there’s going to be an elevated shopping day,” says Gold. “It’s not just Saturday, which is a great shopping day, a one stop holiday shop for all your holiday needs for yourself, your friends or your family.”

For more information, visit www.pickeringcollege.on.ca/community/events/holiday-boutique-soiree.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)