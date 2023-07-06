Scholars come into full bloom thanks to Canadian Federation of University Women

July 6, 2023

Four local students have received significant support in their post-secondary education through scholarships thanks to a bumper crop of fundraising from the local chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women Aurora/Newmarket (CFUW).

Recent grads Alexia from Aurora High School, Giulia from St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School, Madeleine of ESC Renaissance, and Maya from Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School were named 2023 scholars, the money for which came from the CFUW’s 2022 Garden Tour.

“Our goal is to empower and invest; supporting these students brings benefits back to our communities,” said Janice Van Dyke, the CFUW’s Charitable Trust President.

The four Aurora students, who asked that their last names not be used, will each receive $2,500, with four additional scholarships awarded to students supported by the Children’s Aid Society of York Region, Rose of Sharon Services for Young Women, and to one student in her second year at Seneca College.

Since 2016, the CFUW A/N has presented scholarships to 97 youth, to a total just over $180,000. With this year’s crop of scholars supported by the 2022 garden tour, the club believes in fundraising in advance. This year’s tour, which was held on June 11, raised more than $34,000 and will support students graduating in the 2023-2024 school year.

“University tuition and the costs that come along with a good education is something that concerns me,” said Alexia, who will be attending the University of Guelph to study Creative Writing this fall, in a statement. “Receiving this award allows me to prioritize learning without having to worry so much about the finances.”

Added Giulia, who will study Concurrent Education at Laurentian University: “”With three older sisters, attending university has always been a question for me, given our financial state. Receiving this scholarship provides me with incredible opportunities and allows me to reach my potential.”

“The support I have received has strengthened my resolve to make a positive impact on my community and the world,” stated Madeleine, who is headed to Carleton University to study Criminology and Criminal Justice. “This award will help me achieve my academic and personal goals and enable me to give back.”

Headed to Hamilton to study Life Sciences at McMaster University, Maya notes: “As immigrants to Canada, my parents sacrificed a lot for my education. This scholarship will help me pave my own way through university so I can support my parents’ happiness and desires as they have supported mine.”

The local chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women was founded in 1957 with a goal of founding a strong network of women locally and to support women pursuing post-secondary education.

Although it will be a quiet summer for the CFUW A/N, club activities will resume in earnest on Tuesday, September 26, at the Aurora branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (105 Industrial Parkway North) with a Welcome Back meeting for members and guests.

Fall programs include an October 24 talk with a theme appropriate for Hallowe’en: “When History gets a Little Scary” with historian Richard MacLeod.

“This presentation will examine the ghost stories prevalent in Bradford, Newmarket and Aurora from a heritage perspective,” say organizers. “We will examine the history surrounding the story and then the actual story itself. Our goal will be to determine not the truth about the stories but possible reasons for the stories and how its history figures into the ghost tales associated with the sites.”

The next meeting on Tuesday, November 28, will feature Catherine Callaghan with “Estate Planning Issues for Boomers” and, on January 23, the CFUW will host a virtual meeting with guest speaker Jason Alderson of Living Inspired Mental Health Training on “Mental Health First Aid.”

For more information on the CFUW, upcoming events, and how to support their scholarship and education programs, visit cfuwauroranewmarket.com.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

