SAS Cygnets capture seven golds at first annual “Flight Club Classic” track and field meet

May 8, 2025

The first annual Flight Club Classic was hosted by St. Anne’s School on Friday at SAC.

The eight-team Track and Field meet featured competitors from Branksome Hall, Havergal College, St. Clement’s School, Holy Name of Mary College School, Hawthorn School, The Bishop Strachan School, Trafalgar Castle School, and SAS.

The one-day event also served as a warmup for the CISAA Track and Field Championships being held in two weeks.

The Cygnets fared well at their inaugural Flight Club Classic—making the podium eleven times with First Place finishes in 1500m Senior Girls, 4x100m Relay Senior Girls, Long Hurdles Novice Girls, Short Hurdles Novice Girls, Short Hurdles Junior Girls, Short Hurdles Senior Girls, and 200m Junior Girls.

The SAS Track and Field team also earned Second Place finishes in 4x100m Relay Novice Girls and 800m Novice Girls, along with Third Place finishes in Long Hurdles Novice Girls and 1500m Novice Girls.

Director of Athletics Clayton Martino was pleased with the opportunities that SAS’s first Track and Field Meet provided for competitors.

“The best part would have to be seeing all of the all-girls CIS schools coming together to create an event specifically for female athletes. As a small meet, obviously it allowed the stronger athletes to shine but it also gave other athletes a chance to have their moment in the spotlight when that isn’t always the case. Also was a great learning opportunity for many of the girls who tried events like discus or javelin for the first time – something they may not have had the confidence to do in a meet with 1000+ athletes participating.”

Martino was also satisfied with the Cygnets’ athletic performances and the Track and Field Team’s organizational acumen.

“We have some awesome athletes and some great individual results, but I think I was most proud of the way the SAS track team pitched in to help run the event – whether it was to measure or rake at the long jump pit, help marshal the finish line, or clean up at the end. They stepped up as the host school and helped run a great event. Individual accomplishments are amazing, but it was the group effort that I was most proud of.”

By Jim Stewart

