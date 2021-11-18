Santa Claus pivoting his sleigh for a return to Yonge Street parade

There is some pivoting going on at the North Pole.

We have all had our fair share of pivots over the last 20 months, and Santa Claus is no exception. This fall, the Jolly Man in Red was preparing a trip to Aurora to be in the second-annual “stationary” Holiday Parade at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex, but he, like the Town of Aurora, have had to move fast to re-tool that plan once they finally got word from the Province it was okay to again host a traditional Santa Under the Stars Parade on Yonge Street.

With these pivots well underway, Santa is due to arrive in Town on Saturday, November 27, taking his place at Yonge and Orchard Heights at 6 p.m., and travelling south towards Murray Drive.

As he puts his reindeer through their paces ahead of the big day, Santa spoke to The Auroran about the upcoming event

The Auroran: What were you looking forward to about the stationary parade before you learned Yonge Street was a go for 2021?

Santa: I really enjoyed being welcomed at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex last year. That was such a treat as I was worried I wouldn’t be able to see the kids, but now that I have word I can go down the road I am even more excited to see Downtown Aurora and the families. I am really excited about that because it is a beautiful downtown and not only do I get to see all the families, but I also get to see the beautiful shops that have been decorated. But that being said, when I am at the traditional parade, I have to turn my head all the time to see families on both sides of the road. At the stationary parade, I got to see every single family singularly and I want to make sure I don’t miss seeing the kids!

TA: And they’re so looking forward to seeing you! What are you hearing from organizers about what’s in store?

SC: I think they are probably as excited as we are. I know plans are still being firmed up, but I understand things are looking to be in good order and the sleigh is being worked on to make sure it is going to be good for the additional leg of the trip. I hear the organizers are really excited that marching bands are back, too. Last year they couldn’t be there because of the regulations, but this year I hear there will be five marching bands performing some of my most famous holiday carols.

TA: Did you put in any special requests?

SC: Do you even have to ask? What parade would be complete without Here Comes Santa Claus? That’s a given. Plus, Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer. I have to fully pay homage to my dear Rudolph!

TA: Speaking of Rudolph, what are you doing to get the reindeer ready?

SC: We’ve all had a little bit of some staycation during the pandemic. Rudolph might need to be exercising a little bit more to get a little bit better in shape; not only has everyone gained a few COVID pounds, so have the reindeer!

TA: There might be a few more pounds as we’re not fully back to normal yet! On COVID, what would you like families to keep in mind before they head out to the parade?

SC: I am so ecstatic to see them and I really, really want them to know without a doubt that since they will be wearing their masks outside on the parade routes that I can still tell who they are. I can tell who everyone is by the twinkle in their eye and even when they are smiling in front of a mask. I really want to enforce how important it is that all families do wear masks. If families cannot physically distance along the parade route, I want them to wear a mask because I want them to be safe and healthy as I am looking forward to coming into their homes in a few weeks after the parade. While I hope everyone is eager to see me, I really don’t want to see families or children sitting on the curb. Although I think I’m kind of the rock star of the evening, there could be some families or homes that require some EMS services and I want to make sure that my big day in Aurora does not slow them down in being able to respond to calls and their services will be slowed down if children or families are sitting on the road. Even though the road is closed, I really want to see their smiling eyes from the curb back to the sidewalk.

TA: Will your helpers be collecting letters to you along the route this year?

SC: Unfortunately not, but I will still get their letters if they bring them to the Christmas Market at Town Park in December or if they drop them off in any Canada Post box. I read every single letter I receive with delight. Ms. Claus makes cocoa and cookies and I sit back and read each one.

TA: That sounds like a great way to spend a cozy night at home. Any last tips for local families before we let you get back to the workshop?

SC: I hear this might be a shorter parade than most people remember, but even if it is a little bit shorter, it will allow time for people to poke into the local shops and see what they have on tap for the season. Although Mrs. Claus has me on a tight schedule, I have to say grabbing a dish from any of those local restaurants will not be a regret of yours and it’s never too early to start holiday shopping!

For more information on the 2021 Santa Under the Stars parade, visit aurora.ca.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

