SAC’s Dean Letourneau taken 25th by Boston and Jack Pridham chosen 92nd by Chicago at the 2024 NHL Draft

It was a big weekend for the St. Andrew’s College hockey program as two of its graduates were chosen by NHL Original Six teams in the 2024 Draft.

Forwards Dean Letourneau and Jack Pridham—who have committed to NCAA scholarships—were chosen in the first and third rounds, respectively.

The professional hockey potential of SAC centre Dean Letourneau was magnified on Friday night.

The Boston Bruins stepped to the microphone in Las Vegas and selected the Braeside, ON, native in the first round with the 25th pick. It’s a match made in Heaven for Letourneau who is committed to play for D1 Boston College in September. He’ll have his NHL team and its resources close at hand when he settles into play for the Eagles in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Letourneau’s Head Coach David Manning was present for his star player’s selection by the Bruins. SAC’s veteran bench boss was pleased to witness Letourneau being chosen in the first-round in Las Vegas: “It was an amazing experience for Dean and his family. Our SAC Community is so proud of him and being able to share the moment with him is something we’ll never forget.”

Coach Manning also expressed much satisfaction at seeing 2023 SAC grad Jack Pridham selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round—92nd overall.

“Jack has worked so hard to get to this spot and to be taken by an Original Six team with such a rich history is really exciting for him and us as we follow his career.”

Pridham, a 6’2”, 170-pound forward from Stouffville, ON, played hockey in 2023-24 in the British Columbia Hockey League for the West Kelowna Warriors where, according to Coach Manning, “he will play one more year before attending Boston University.”

