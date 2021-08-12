SAC hockey and GOJHL form partnership

St. Andrew’s College’s top tier hockey program and the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League have developed a partnership that will see SAC take on teams from the GOJHL.

“[We are] just trying to evolve our program and continue to find ways to challenge our players. So, this idea of developing a partnership is something that we thought would be mutually beneficial with the league that saw the same vision that we did,” said David Manning, Head Coach of SAC’s top hockey team.

“Thankfully for us, the Commissioner Brent Garbutt, saw what we were envisioning with this and we’re able to offer our players a collection of games against junior teams.”

Just months after SAC announced the program will be taking on elite talent south of the border in their own independent league, the program added another element to developing its players.

The league that will take place will be with Culver Academics, Saint Charles Academy, Northwood School, Shattuck-St. Mary’s School and South Kent School that formally became the Prep Hockey Conference (PHC).

According to the press release, the Saints will take on five GOJHL teams two times throughout the year. Clubs like the Ayr Centennials, Brantford Bandits, For Erie Meteors, Hamilton Kilty B’s and the Thorold Blackhawks will be involved.

Manning confirmed SAC will host an event in October and the GOJHL U18 All-Star Team will participate in the MacPherson Hockey Tournament in January.

“The GOJHL is thrilled to partner with a pillar in hockey and academic development, SAC and coach Manning,” Garbutt said.

“This will allow for increased exposure opportunities for the players in both organizations while allowing our GOJHL Top Prospects the opportunity to showcase their talent at the prestigious MacPherson tournament. It is truly impressive what coach Manning and the other academies have done with the creation of the of the Prep Hockey Conference.”

The first game is expected to take place Sunday, September 12, when the Saints will take on the Ayr Centennials.

By Robert Belardi

