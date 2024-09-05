Rockin’ Women on tap for Saturday Night Fever

September 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

It will be a busy weekend in Aurora as the sounds of the rockin’est women in music, past and present, take over the historic downtown core with the return of Saturday Night Fever.

The annual event, which will see Yonge Street closed between Wellington and Mosley Streets, will take place between 4 and 11 p.m., “Celebrating Women Who Rock.”

The annual Saturday Night Fever event is designed to activate and bring people into the Town’s traditional commercial corridor, providing not only live entertainment for guests but, for area restaurants and businesses, a chance put their best feet forward and connect with new and returning customers.

Opening the festivities at 4 p.m. on stage will be A Tribute to Joan Jett. Next up, at 6.15 p.m., From Janis to Alanis, a tribute to Joplin, Morissette, and just about everyone in between, offers something for everyone.

Closing out the night, beginning at 9 p.m. will be Suzie McNeil & The Chain Reaction.

“It’s always fun to choose the theme,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora, noting that feedback from participants is always key, and they’re already hard at work picking the theme for 2025. “With this still being a new event with a huge intake from the community so far, it’s always exciting to see how it is going to unravel. I do think with Bernadette Connors, A Tribute to Joan Jett, headlining with Suzie McNeil and the Chain Reaction, I think we really are defining and celebrating women who rock.

“The event runs over seven hours and we’re strategic about that. Almost anywhere you go within the event space, you’ll be able to hear the music and we want you to be able to explore the shops either for the first time or revisit them because you won’t miss a thing from the stage [as] the sound quality will be so good. By the same token, you can get up, get something to eat, take in a concert, and get up and around. As opposed to making it a two-hour Concert in the Park experience, we really spread this out to maintain the atmosphere and the relaxation of it all.”

A lot has taken place since Saturday Night Fever last activated Yonge Street in 2023.

New businesses between Yonge and Mosley are ready to be explored, and just south of there, a new experience in the form of the siberX Escape Room, an initiative of the Town and Explore Aurora for businesses and residents alike to learn the ins and outs of cybersecurity, will be part of the experience.

And, with the grand opening of Aurora Town Square just a few weeks away, there will be an opportunity to engage with parts of that development as well.

“The fantastic Town Square team will be set up along the street in the Town tent to help further showcase what’s going to be offered, help answer questions, and also entice people to drop into Town Square because, at that point, we’ll be two weeks exactly to the date, and that will lead into our Multicultural Festival, which is tied into the Grand Opening of Aurora Town Square on September 21. It’s kind of like our Fortnight Pre-Party!”

For more information on Saturday Night Fever 2024, visit aurora.ca/snf.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)