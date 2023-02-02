Residential tax bills to rise by 3.5% as Council approves Budget

Aurora residents will see the municipal portion of their tax bills rise 3.5 per cent.

Council this week is set to approve the 2023 budget, one which includes $73.6 million in planned spending.

The number, which was approved Tuesday night, came after weeks of budget deliberations.

“Budget Committee is recommending that Council approve a total tax increase of 3.5 per cent for 2023,” said Jason Gaertner, Financial Manager for the Town of Aurora. “This recommended annual increase includes 2.5 per cent for inflationary pressures as well as a further increase of one per cent for fiscal strategies. A further 1.5 per cent in growth-driven pressures are offset through assessment growth tax revenues.”

The 3.5 per cent tax increase will see bills rise by approximately $10.19 per year for each $100,000 your home is assessed. For the average Aurora home assessed at $800,000, this translates to an increase of $81.51 for 2023.

“The average quarterly residential water bill assumes the use of 54 cubic metres of water during the three-month period,” said Mr. Gaertner. “The average residential bill in 2022 was $314.63; if approved, the rates in this budget for water, wastewater and stormwater will increase this average bill by $13.80 to $326.43 in 2023.”

Requests from community partners, such as the Aurora Cultural Centre and the Downtown Aurora BIA have also been factored into the budget.

“The proposed grants in support of the Town’s community partners are mostly funded through a direct allocation of the annual tax levy with the exception of the Aurora Cultural Centre and the Aurora Business Improvement Area,” said Mr. Gaertner. “The total recommended grant allocation of $714,360 to the Aurora Cultural Centre consists of three primary funding sources: $454,300 from the tax levy for the core operating grant; $84,460 funded by a one-time draw from the tax rate stabilization reserve; up to $175,600 from the Aurora Town Square operating budget, as required, relating to temporary costs to rent performance space while displaced from the Church Street School.

“The Aurora Business Improvement Area’s total proposed funding up to a maximum of $40,400 will be funded through a Business Improvement Area special tax levy. The final amount will be determined after their Board meets in early 2023.”

This levy is applicable to property owners living within the boundaries of the BIA.

