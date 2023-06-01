Recreation and Parks Month offers full menu of free, family-friendly fun

June 1, 2023 · 0 Comments

June is Recreation and Parks Month and the Town of Aurora has a full menu of free, family-friendly fun to enjoy all the community has to offer.

The program kicks off this Friday, June 2, with an Adult Basketball (18+) drop in at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex from 8.30 – 10 p.m., but that is just a flavour of things to come.

“June is Recreation and Parks Month, a great initiative that we in the Community Services Department take great pride in and are proud to celebrate annually with the community,” said Derek Ambrose, Community Programs Coordinator for the Town of Aurora, in a presentation to Council last week. “Established in 2005, June is Recreation and Parks Month, or JRPM. [It’s] an annual community mobilization movement that takes place in parks, schools, recreation centres and neighbourhoods across Ontario. JRPM is an exciting way to increase community engagement and awareness around the value and important benefits that recreation and parks provide to individuals, families and communities. The Town celebrates JRPM every year because it is a great opportunity to increase awareness around the value of recreation, parks and trails in the community.

“Research…from Parks and Recreation Ontario and various universities shows that participation in both structured and unstructured recreation, sport, and cultural activities improves physical and psychological and emotional health. Park, trail and recreational participation builds family units and social capital. They strengthen volunteer and community development, enhance social interaction, and create community pride and vitality. Further, recreation programs, services and parks reduce healthcare and social service costs, serve to boost the economy, enhance property values, attract new businesses and increase local tourism.”

Week 2 of JPRM will include Family Pickleball (ages 4 to 17) on Sunday, June 4, from 8.30 – 10.30 a.m. at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex (AFLC); Rock Wall Climbing on Wednesday, June 7, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the AFLC; and Pre-School Drop-in on Saturday, June 10, from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex (SARC).

The third week runs from June 11 – 17, beginning with a Lane Swim on Tuesday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SARC, followed by Open Play Adult Pickleball at the SARC on Wednesday, June 14, from 8.30 – 10 a.m.; a Senior Skate on Thursday, June 15, from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. at the SARC; and Teen & Parent Open Gym (Ages 12 to 17) on Thursday, June 15, from 6 – 7.30 p.m. at the AFLC.

A busy Week 4 includes a Leisure Swim at the SARC on June 19 from 2.15 – 3.45 p.m., Happy Hips and Core on the Floor (Ages 55+) on June 21 from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Aurora Seniors Centre, a Public Skate that afternoon from 4 – 5 p.m., an open house at the AFLC’s Club Aurora fitness centre on June 24 from 9.20 – 10.15 a.m., and, later that day, a Youth Open Gym (ages 12 to 17) at the AFLC from 3.30 – 5 p.m.

The final week, June 25 – 30, includes Aquafitness on June 26 from 7.40 to 8.25 p.m. at the AFLC, Open Play Adult Pickleball on Tuesday, June 27, from 2.30 – 4 p.m. at the AFLC; Adult Volleyball that evening from 8.30 – 10 p.m. at the AFLC; Get Strong (Ages 55+) on June 28 from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre; and a Parent & Child Stick & Puck/Skate on Thursday, June 29 from 1.30 – 2.30 p.m. at the SARC.

Participants are asked to show how they’re enjoying June’s Recreation and Parks Month by taking pictures of their participation in the above activities, or celebrating on your own – such as in Aurora’s parks and trails – by posting on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, tagging the Town (@townofaurora on Facebook, @Town_of_Aurora on Twitter) using #AuroraJRPM23.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

