Pumpkin Painting takes over Machell’s Alley on Saturday afternoon

It’s jack-o-lantern season and if you’re looking for a bit of ghoulish glee without getting your hands dirty, come out to Machell’s Alley this Saturday for an afternoon of pumpkin painting.

Set for 12 noon to 4 p.m. on October 26, on the east side of Yonge Street, just south of Wellington Street, the event will be hosted by the Royal Rose Gallery just across the street, with support from the Town of Aurora, its Economic Development Office, and the Downtown Aurora BIA.

“We did a pumpkin painting event with the BIA a couple of years ago and everybody loved it,” says Rosa Calabrese, owner of the Royal Rose Gallery. “We just thought it would be fun to be able to offer that again to the kids and the Town graciously agreed to collaborate with us. I am also inviting our gallery artists to come and paint a pumpkin as well that will be donated to local businesses as decorations.

“It’s a fun activity, which we should definitely do more of and try to offer as much as we can and give back. All materials are included and it will be a mix of acrylic paints, acrylic paint markers, good for all ages. If the weather doesn’t cooperate for some reason, activity will be moved to the gallery studio indoors.”

The pumpkin painting event is free to participants while supplies last.

At the nearby Gallery, there is a further opportunity to have some fun.

A ticketed event, the Gallery is set to host a magic show, The Magic of Orion, for families at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information, including tickets for The Magic of Orion, visit royalroseart.ca.

By Brock Weir

