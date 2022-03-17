Pond hockey event supported local Cancer Centre

A friendly game of pond hockey led to smiles all around in King recently.

A Nobleton area family organized the ice hockey event to raise money for Stronach Cancer Centre at Southlake Regional Health Centre and PMH Cancer Centre in Toronto.

According to organizer Christopher McFarlane, more than 150 attended and raised more than $23,000.

McFarlane said his father David died of cancer in June of 2021 and he received care at Southlake’s Cancer Centre.

A fellow organizer, Nathan, also lost his father (John Rothwell) to cancer last year. He was treated at Princess Margaret.

“We were amazed by the quality of the care and wanted to do our part to raise money for these two centres,” he said.

The pond hockey tournament had 32 players on eight teams. It was a double-elimination tournament that started at 9 a.m.

Players came from mostly GTA, but some skaters came in from Collingwood and even Boston, MA. People who were not participating in the hockey tournament were told to come at noon for lunch and to catch the final games of the hockey, which wrapped up at 1 p.m.

McFarlane said upwards of 175 people, including children, attended the event.

Christopher’s father put in the spring-fed pond when he bought the property in 2007.

“When it freezes over every winter, we always made sure to keep the ice in good condition by blowing the snow off of it and flooding it. We have hosted many pond hockey games on the pond over the years and my Dad used to love to see us get together and use the ice.”

Along with Christopher, his mom Susan, wife Brooke Bunston, sister Joanna and her husband Jamie Wright, pulled it all together. Nathan Rothwell and his wife Ashley Brunsek were also integral in the day’s success.

Jamie and Ashley also lost parents to cancer.

This event not only brought people together for a good cause, it honoured the memories of loved ones.

By Mark Pavilons

