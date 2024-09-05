Police will “step up” patrols amid rising crime stats

September 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

The YRP will continue to “step up” patrols and their presence throughout York Region as they continue to see repeat offenders out on bail reoffending and committing violent crimes, said Chief Jim MacSween.

By August 27, York Region had seen 15 homicides in 2024, with five taking place since July 25 alone. This, he said, is causing the community “much concern” but he stressed they were targeted rather than random crimes.

“However, we do understand these crimes can shake our community to its core and are extremely tragic for victims’ family members and loved ones,” he said. For them, we’ve committed to finding justice and restoring a sense of safety to the community.”

Another troubling statistic is a four per cent rise in hate crimes year over year.

“Over the last two weeks, York Region was subject to a nation-wide bomb threat,” said MacSween. “That day and every day, when incidents like this occur, our officers are proactive and reach out to our faith leaders and visit places of worship to ensure there is no threat to the community and people feel safe.

“York Region is one of the most diverse communities in all of Canada, which makes it a great place to live and raise a family, but there is zero tolerance for hate speech and we will continue to work with our partners, faith-based leaders, and all of our community to ensure we remain one of the safest communities in Canada.

“What we ask is for everyone to pay attention to your surroundings, chat with the neighbours. Don’t hesitate to report it immediately to York Regional Police. Be an ambassador to your community. York Region is your home and remember that Crime Prevention is a shared responsibility. If you witness a crime, call us immediately. If you capture an incident on your phone, please be sure to share that information with officers.”

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)