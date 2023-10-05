Police warn of opioid dangers after suspected overdoses in Newmarket

York Regional Police is warning the public about the dangers of opioid use after five calls for overdoses, one of them fatal, occurred within one day in the Town of Newmarket.

“On Friday, September 29, 2023, at 7:35 a.m., York Regional Police were called to an address on Queen Street for a report of an unconscious female believed to be overdosing. Responding officers found a 35-year-old woman without vital signs,” say Police. “She was transported to hospital where, sadly, she was pronounced deceased.

“In the following hours between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., York Regional Police responded to four more calls for suspected overdoses. Three were in the area of Penrose Street and Bayview Avenue and one was on Septonne Avenue. In those incidents, a total of three people were believed to have overdosed and, fortunately, they survived.

“The community is reminded that any street drug is considered dangerous and potentially lethal. The potency of some drugs, such as opioids, can greatly increase the risk of an overdose. Street drugs can also contain other life-threatening drugs within them and the user may not know what they are actually ingesting until it’s too late.”

For information about how to recognize signs of an opioid overdose and what you can do to help yourself or someone else, please visit the YRP at yrp.ca/en/community/alcohol-drugs-and-addiction.asp.

York Regional Police works collaboratively with York Region Public Health on the Community Opioid Drug Response Collaborative (CODRC). The purpose of the CODRC is to share information, provide education, decrease stigma and increase awareness about strategies to reduce harms from the use of opioids and other drugs in York Region.

“The CODRC will partner with and rely on project groups to develop and implement aspects of the Opioid Action Plan and other initiatives to support people who use drugs in York Region.”

Anyone with information about these matters is asked to contact the York Regional Police Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by going online at www.1800222tips.com

