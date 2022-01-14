Police investigate shooting on Conover

York Regional Police are asking the public for any information they might have related to a shooting on Conover Avenue on January 7.

“On Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11.45 p.m., York Regional Police responded to the area of Conover Avenue and Starr Crescent for a report of a shooting,” said Constable Maniva Armstrong in a statement. “Officers located a residence with bullet holes through a door, along with shell casings on the street. Fortunately, no one was injured.

“Officers are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward. Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video on the roadways.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7174, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.

STOVE SUSPECTED IN GARAGE FIRE

A wood stove is suspected to be the cause of a detached garage fire on Metcalfe Street on New Year’s Day.

Central York Fire Services responded to a call on Metcalfe at 2.48 p.m., on January 1, encountering heavy smoke from the first and second floors of the building.

“17 firefighters responded to the initial report of black smoke and flames coming from inside the home,” said the CYFS. “Hoarding conditions hampered firefighting operations and resulted in defensive operations until the fire could be brought under control and the building safely entered.

“The cause and origin of the fire appear to have been a wood stove on the main floor of the garage.”

There were no injuries.

