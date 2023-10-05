General News » Headline News » News

Pledge of 8,000 housing units by 2031 approved by Council

October 5, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Council last week approved a new Housing Pledge which, if brought to fruition, will lead to the creation of 8,000 new housing units by 2031.

The pledge was approved on a 4-3 vote, with Councillors Ron Weese (Ward 1), Wendy Gaertner (Ward 3), and John Gallo (Ward 5) in the opposition.

“Along with the target of 8,000 new housing units, the Housing Pledge articulates the various efforts the Town is making to address the housing crisis. These include, but are not limited to, the inclusion of new strategies and actions on affordable and attainable housing in the Town’s updated Official Plan, as well as streamlined processes to facilitate the timely review and approval of development applications and permits,” said the Town in a statement following the September 26 Council meeting.

While Council members did not dispute the need for more residential units to address the housing crisis, the devil was very much in the details, including funding.

Announced by the Province this past summer, part and parcel of Council – or, at the very least, Heads of Council – approving a housing pledge will be financial incentives from Queen’s Park determined by how successful each municipality is in achieving the targets.

This money, and the impact it might have on the community, was among the issues identified by opposing Councillors, along with the Premier’s decision to include Aurora among nearly 30 Ontario municipalities to receive so-called Strong Mayor powers this fall should the pledge be made.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

National Day for Truth & Reconciliation underscores the importance of listening and doing the work

.

Pledge of 8,000 housing units by 2031 approved by Council

Council last week approved a new Housing Pledge which, if brought to fruition, will lead to the creation of 8,000 new housing units by 2031. ...

Strong Mayor powers rejected by Council, but likely coming anyway

Aurora lawmakers have rejected Strong Mayor powers on paper, but the decision is not likely to change the outcome. Last week, Council, upon a motion ...

Decaluwe’s two-goal performance leads the Aurora Tigers to a 6-2 win over the Lindsay Muskies

Keegan Decaluwe pumped in a first period power play goal and a second period short-handed goal to pace the Aurora Tigers to a 6-2 win ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open