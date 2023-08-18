Pickering College’s radio station to reach wider audiences

August 17, 2023

Pickering College’s CHOP FM will now be able to reach wider audiences with a new radio license from the CRTC.

The new community radio station license will replace its previous campus radio station license, but the station will still be reachable at 102.7 FM.

A process is now underway at the Newmarket-based independent school to make the full conversion from a campus station to radio station, which will ultimately lead to 126 hours of volunteer-hosted programming per week – all devoted to local programming.

The school says local programming will include music – alternative, rock, pop, jazz and folk – along with airtime devoted to local talent, while volunteer-hosted programs will include social, economic and community-issues programs.

“Realizing this goal would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the members of the entire CHOP FM advisory committee,” says Pickering College’s Head of School Dr. Cinde Lock. “I would like to extend my profound gratitude to Jim Waters, David ‘Geets’ Haydu, Brian Purdy ’56, Alex Au Yong, Ian Johnston, Rita Cugini, Andrew Forsyth, Peter Sturrup and Gareth Sturrup, whose visionary leadership and tireless efforts to attain a community license for CHOP FM have finally been realized. Having a radio station so greatly enriches the programming we are able to offer our students. We are so thrilled to be able to grow our program over the next two years to be able to welcome in the entire community.”

Adds Pickering College alumni parent and former CHUM owner Jim Waters: “Attaining a community licence is a transformative step forward for Pickering College and the communities of Newmarket and Aurora. The CRTC is very careful with regard to licence renewals and issuing new licences such as this one. It simply does not happen if the applicant has not done what they promised. Gareth Stirrup and Ian Johnston, along with others, have made sure that CHOP FM kept its promises over the years. I feel that was a key to CHOP being awarded a community licence. I know that all of us look forward to the challenges and opportunities this new licence will present to the college and the community!”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)