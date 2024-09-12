Pedestrian, 84, struck and killed at Yonge and Wellington

York Regional Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was struck at Yonge and Wellington on Tuesday morning.

“On Tuesday, September 10, at 9.13 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Wellington Street East and Yonge Street,” say Police. “When police arrived, they found a male with life-threatening injuries. The 84-year-old victim was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage or any other footage of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward.”

Information can be provided to the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423 x7704, or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or by providing a tip online at 1800222tips.com.

The involved vehicle remained at the scene, Police say.

