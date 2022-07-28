Passion for sciences help St. Max grad score impressive 99.17% average

As he prepares to leave Aurora to pursue his dream of being a doctor, St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School graduate Nathan Lai left his secondary education on a high note – scoring an impressive final grade average of 99.17 per cent.

Lai is one of the York Catholic District School Board’s 2022 Top Scholars.

“Congratulations to our Top Scholars on achieving one of the biggest accomplishments of your lives,” said Dominic Scuglia, Director of Education at the YCDSB. “This is an outstanding academic achievement and we send you heartfelt congratulations and wish you all the best on your next journey. The success of all of our Top Scholars is also due in part to their parents, families, friends, teachers, education workers, administrators, student services personnel, Catholic Education Centre staff, and trustees who have supported and encouraged them throughout their time with York Catholic.”

Speaking to The Auroran last week, Lai said his high marks weren’t exactly expected as “I didn’t really have high expectations after completing all my classes” but a focus on math and science in his final year at St. Max undoubtedly propelled him forward.

“Those are my strongest subjects, so I took things like calculus, data management, biology, chemistry and stuff like that and I think by taking the classes I enjoyed more I was better able to focus and stay motivated. I just excelled in them and it made me happier seeing my success in that. I also think that, especially in science, you can see real-world applications of the subjects you learn in class, which is kind of rewarding. You don’t really get that that much in school, to be honest, so it was really fun.”

In addition to knuckling down on maths and sciences, Lai found time to have fun at St. Max as well, being a starter on the school’s Senior Boys Basketball Team, a member of their varsity Ultimate Frisbee Team, and a participant in the Specialist High Skills Major in Health and Wellness, “which is basically to further your knowledge on that kind of industry.”

This last area of focus will keep him in good stead in the years ahead.

“I am going to Queen’s for Health Sciences in the fall and I am hoping I will be able to get into medical school,” he said, adding that he is also looking at dentistry as a possibility. “Right now my plans and ambitions will change over time, especially in university, so I will keep an open mind.

“I am actually really interested in radiology, looking at x-rays and stuff and my dream job is to be a radiologist. The way radiologists can look at scans and stuff and then immediately diagnose is really cool to me and I feel like if I were to have that job and do it on a daily basis it would be fun and it wouldn’t feel like working. I feel like I would enjoy myself and it would be rewarding.”

Nathan Lai is not the only Aurora student to have made the list of the YCDSB’s 19 Top Scholars of 2022. Also honoured was Matthew Principe of Cardinal Carter Catholic High School, who achieved a 99.33 per cent average.

Four YCDSB students scored a perfect 100 this year: Sarvanaz Ale Mohammad of St. Robert Catholic High School in Markham, Maya Paladino of Father Bressani Catholic High School in Vaughan, and Giuseppe Carito and Rachel Gaspar, both of Vaughan’s St. Jean de Brebeuf Catholic High School.

