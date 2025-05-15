Optimists’ Road Rally promises to be fun way to see community, support local youth

Rev up your engines for a special event that will support local youth and have you playing explorer in your own community.

On Sunday, May 25, the Optimist Club of Aurora, will host the Aurora Road Rally, a horse-powered scavenger hunt and team competition that will take participants throughout Aurora, Newmarket, and Richmond Hill to complete several fun tasks and activities.

With admission set at $50 per vehicle, all proceeds will benefit programs the Optimists spearhead to support local youth.

The Optimist Road Rally is being led this year by Greg Grant of Highland GM Chevrolet Buick GMC, the local dealership that will serve as the Rally’s start and end points, as well as a place to celebrate winners after the Rally is complete.

Grant says the Road Rally was envisioned as a “great way to get the community together and raise some funds for the needs we have right here.”

“It’s all youth-centred and we provide services to youth who need it,” he explains. “For the Rally, we will have cars go to 12 to 15 different locations around the Aurora area and some of those spots are publicly-known, some of them are businesses. When you arrive at the site, you’ll take a photo of the particular item at hand, whether it be a part of the building structure or a person standing in front of the building, and that is how you accumulate points. You take a photo, tabulate your points, and then go onto the next site.

“Originally we wanted to raise a minimum of $7,500 and we have already surpassed that and I would say we’ve probably passed $10,000 after expenses, so this should be a very successful event.”

While Grant says he’s an Optimist “newbie” he’s no less committed to the cause.

He says there’s “a simplicity” in the services the Optimists provide Aurora, and members are “all on the same page” in having a positive impact on the lives of youngsters.

“We encourage all people if they are in the area and they want to assist and help youth in Aurora, that this would be a great way to meet people and to join a bigger community effort and get behind the wheel and go have some fun for the day,” he says. “It’s a great way to lend your charitable time for the community.”

For more on the event, including how you can register your team and/or vehicle, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/optimist-club-of-aurora-road-rally-tickets-1247353591169.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)