Opening of Zancor Centre delayed following break-in, vandalism

August 22, 2024

Construction on King Township’s Zancor Centre, located at 1600 15th Sideroad in King City, just outside Aurora, has proceeded over the past 24 months on time and within budget since breaking ground in April 2022.

The new, multi-use recreation facility was on track to open this fall; however, that opening date is no longer viable following a recent break-in at the facility that resulted in theft, vandalism and damage to the mechanical systems within the building.

King Township staff have been working with the contractor and the project team to assess damage and determine the full scope of repairs and replacements required.

Based on the damage assessed to date, repairs may take until early 2025 to complete. Security protocols have since been enhanced and the break-in remains an ongoing investigation with York Regional Police.

Drop-in recreational programming that had been planned for the fall, along with registered ice hockey leagues for girls and women, will be deferred until the new facility opens in 2025.

To maintain service levels and meet commitments to user groups, the King City Lions Arena will temporarily re-open for the Fall 2024 ice season to accommodate ice users which had planned on relocating to the Zancor Centre.

The King Rebellion Junior A Team – originally slated to play their home games at the JTF Homes Arena in Zancor Centre for the 2024-2025 season – will temporarily relocate to the King City Lions Arena until the Zancor Centre opens.

Township staff will make efforts to accommodate all user groups to the best of their availability using all facilities across the Township, including the ice rinks at Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Community Centre and Arena and the Trisan Centre.

All affected user groups will be contacted by the Township directly and advised of any schedule modifications to their permit.

For a project overview, visit king.ca/ZancorCentre. See regular updates at king.ca/majorprojects.

