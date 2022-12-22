Oakville Blades get their revenge, Tigers defeat third-place holders North/West Conference

The Aurora Tigers fell 2-1 to the Oakville Blades last Wednesday before showing the Milton Menace who’s boss with a 4-3 victory.

Having defeated the Blades 5-2 the week prior, head coach Greg Johnston knew going into this game it was going to be tough to beat a team twice in a row.

In the first period, Blades forward Matthew Wang was awarded a penalty shot. With an excellent opportunity at his fingertips, Wang ran into Tigers netminder Glen Crandall who managed to keep the puck out.

But in this matchup, the Blades did get on the board first in the second period. Gleb Akimov, assisted by Noah Patrick and Lachlan Wells, gave the Blades the advantage.

Just over halfway into the third period, Joseph Martino scored his first goal of the season since returning from injury.

In overtime, Wang redeemed himself with a goal to seal the victory.

Despite outshooting the Blades 36-22 and going 0-5 on the power play, the Tigers ran into a red-hot Gavin McCarthy who made a whopping 35 saves on the night. If not for him, the Tigers would have an overtime loss under their belts.

Moving into last Friday, the boys welcomed the Milton Menace into Town and this game was a completely different affair.

After a scoreless first period, the floodgates completely opened in a five-goal second period that saw the Tigers take a 3-2 lead. Connor Russo got things going for the Tigers to make it 1-0.

Matteo Iacovelli capitalized on the power play shortly after to double the advantage.

Aidan Hughes cut the deficit in half, but Sett Ursomarzo added another power play goal in the frame to make it 3-1. Hughes worked his magic again to bring the game back within one.

In the third period, Ivan Fabjan tied the game just over halfway through the period. But, with the threat of overtime looming, Erik MacNiel scored the game-winning goal with just over six minutes left to play.

Crandall earned his 15th win as a starter.

Tonight, December 22, the Tigers head out on the road to take on the Stouffville Spirit. The next night, the boys will welcome the Georgetown Raiders to The Jungle. Puck drop for that one is at 7.30 p.m.

By Robert Belardi

