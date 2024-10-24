November high tea will support an end to homelessness

It’s time to dust off your fascinators as Newmarket’s Inn from the Cold hosts its third annual High Tea to support programs to end local homelessness.

After a stint at the Aurora Armoury, Inn from the Cold’s High Tea, which supports its “all inn!” capital campaign, will return Sunday, November 3 in a new location – this time at Newmarket’s Old Town Hall.

Featuring tasty treats from A Million Mouthfuls Catering, the event is a fun event for the whole family – for a cause that benefits Newmarket, Aurora and beyond.

The tea, which will run from 1 – 3 p.m., with tickets set at $100 per person, will feature traditional high tea fare with all proceeds benefiting the $2.5 million campaign, raising funds for a new 16,000 square foot housing centre featuring a three-and-a-half-fold increase in transitional housing units in the area.

“Over the past two years, the tea was very well received and people seemed to really enjoy it,” says Inn from the Cold Executive Director Ann Watson. “There were multi-generations of families there; we had people with their daughters, with their granddaughters, and it was a really nice [day] allowing people to contribute to this project while enjoying a nice event.”

Watson says they’re just about to put shovels in the ground on the new build, potentially as soon as December, with completion expected in the “early fall” of 2025.

“We never really thought we would be doing a third tea, but our time has stretched as has the budget,” says Watson, noting the project is about eight months behind original projections. “It’s important to reach out to Aurora because we do serve people from Aurora, many of our volunteers are from Aurora, we have staff from Aurora. While we’re located in Newmarket, we’re not exclusively Newmarket, and it’s important to remind Aurora they don’t have anything there [for transitional housing].”

For tickets and further information on the upcoming tea, call 905-895-8889 x221 or email info@innfromthecold.ca.

By Brock Weir

