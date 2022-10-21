News and Sports » Sports

NHL Alumni Benefit Tour coming to Newmarket October 23

October 21, 2022   ·   0 Comments

The NHL Alumni Benefit Tour is coming back to host Hockey Night in Newmarket this Sunday at the Ray Twinney Complex, in support of Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario.

A team comprised of retired NHL hockey players will be taking on a team consisting of your local law enforcement all-stars.

This hockey game has been part of the charity event for over 25 years.  

The NHL Alumni Benefit Tour is celebrating 35 years this year of supporting The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario in total. Over $250,000 dollars have been raised since its inception.

“Ticket sales and all that kind of stuff that’s sold at the event all supports the Special Olympics. And fundraising as well. We have a tele-marketing office that calls local homes to see if they are willing to help out and support the Special Olympics,” said Karen Lintner from benefithockey.com.

The ice this Sunday will feature names such as match referee Dave Hutchison and players Nik Antropov, Rick Vaive, Mark Napier, Al Iafrate, Bryan Muir and many more.

In an exciting event that you won’t want to miss, patrons will have the chance to meet the players and the official after the game.

The Ray Twinney Complex, is located at 100 Eagle Street W in Newmarket. You can purchase tickets on benefithockey.com.

Doors will be opening at 1.00 p.m. and the game will take beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Newmarket will be the NHL Alumni Benefit Tour’s first appearance. The tour will then move on to Belleville, Sudbury, Ottawa, Hamilton and finally ending in London. The complete tour dates, can also be found on their website.

By Robert Belardi



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Dancing with the Easter Seals Stars raises more than $100,000 for kids

.

Education trustee candidates share their visions for Aurora students

Monday’s municipal election will determine not only Aurora’s Mayor and Council members for the 2022-2026 term, but also who will be Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville’s voices ...

Mayoral candidates tackle taxes, inflation at all-candidates meeting

Candidates vying to be elected Aurora’s mayor for 2022-2026 in this Monday’s municipal election had the chance to sound off on taxes and inflation at ...

Ready to Walk the Hall: Jan Jones’ love for swimming never defined her, but shaped her

Growing up in Winnipeg, Man., Janice Jones enrolled in swimming initially not for the love or the interest of it, but rather for safety. “I ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open