NHL Alumni Benefit Tour coming to Newmarket October 23

October 21, 2022 · 0 Comments

The NHL Alumni Benefit Tour is coming back to host Hockey Night in Newmarket this Sunday at the Ray Twinney Complex, in support of Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario.

A team comprised of retired NHL hockey players will be taking on a team consisting of your local law enforcement all-stars.

This hockey game has been part of the charity event for over 25 years.

The NHL Alumni Benefit Tour is celebrating 35 years this year of supporting The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario in total. Over $250,000 dollars have been raised since its inception.

“Ticket sales and all that kind of stuff that’s sold at the event all supports the Special Olympics. And fundraising as well. We have a tele-marketing office that calls local homes to see if they are willing to help out and support the Special Olympics,” said Karen Lintner from benefithockey.com.

The ice this Sunday will feature names such as match referee Dave Hutchison and players Nik Antropov, Rick Vaive, Mark Napier, Al Iafrate, Bryan Muir and many more.

In an exciting event that you won’t want to miss, patrons will have the chance to meet the players and the official after the game.

The Ray Twinney Complex, is located at 100 Eagle Street W in Newmarket. You can purchase tickets on benefithockey.com.

Doors will be opening at 1.00 p.m. and the game will take beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Newmarket will be the NHL Alumni Benefit Tour’s first appearance. The tour will then move on to Belleville, Sudbury, Ottawa, Hamilton and finally ending in London. The complete tour dates, can also be found on their website.

By Robert Belardi

Readers Comments (0)