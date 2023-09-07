General News » News

NewRoads’ LakeRide supports mental health programs at Southlake

September 7, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Cyclists from across York Region and beyond will put their best feet forward on Sunday to benefit mental health programs at Southlake Regional Health Centre.

On September 10, New Roads Automotive Group will host its eighth-annual NewRoads LakeRide, an annual trek up to Lake Simcoe and surrounding towns to both raise awareness of mental health in the community and Southlake’s programs to address the needs.

“We continue to transform mental health care at Southlake by building spaces that heal,” says Jennifer Klotz-Ritter, President & CEO of the Southlake Foundation. “It hasn’t been easy, especially as the pandemic lingers on. We face unrelenting demand for mental health care with an average of 17 people coming to our Emergency Department in crisis every day. The effects on mental health will be felt long after the pandemic is over.

“While we have made significant progress in mental health, we need help to give help. We invite our caring and generous communities to donate today to give our mental health patients the spaces that provide the privacy, peace and dignity they need and deserve.”

This year’s ride, which will be led by world record-holding cyclist Ed Veal, offers 10K, 20K, 45K, and 125K route options for riders of all abilities and will depart this weekend from the NewRoads Performing Arts Centre in Newmarket.

Collectively, participants aim to raise $250,000 for the cause.

For more information about this weekend’s ride, including registration, route options, how to support an individual or team, or simply to make a donation, visit newroads.ca/lakeride.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

St. Anne’s School begins new era of education in Aurora

.

Construction of new Williams high school gets $65 million from Province

Hayden Gilchrist is beginning his school year this week much as he did last year, walking the hallowed halls of Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School. ...

Housing crisis to dominate September as Council returns from summer break

Finding solutions to the ongoing housing crisis will be top-of-mind for local lawmakers this week as Council returns to Town Hall following the summer recess. ...

Local marathoners’ second annual Run to the CN Tower raises $8,530 for the Aurora Food Pantry

Taylor Wright and Nem Vas love running marathons and raising money for charity. The local long-distance runners completed their Second Annual Fundraising Marathon in late ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open