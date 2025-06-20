Newmarket’s My Indie Coffee set to take over Aurora Town Square Café

General News » News

June 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

A Newmarket-based coffee company will expand its presence to Aurora as the new operators of the Aurora Town Square Café.

My Indie Coffee was announced as the successful bidder to take over the café space at Aurora Town Square last week, following the decision of Niagara College’s Canadian Food & Wine Institute to pull out of both the Café and the Aurora Armoury earlier this year.

Niagara College will continue to operate the café through to the end of the month before My Indie Coffee takes over on July 3.

“We’re thrilled to welcome My Indie Coffee to Aurora Town Square,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “This is more than just a great cup of coffee—Meagan [Dier of Indie Coffee] and her team represent the kind of local, values-driven business that reflects the spirit of Aurora. Their commitment to community and quality makes them the perfect fit for our vibrant Town Square.”

Founded in Newmarket, My Indie Coffee is known for its commitment to community, sustainability, and crafting an “exceptional” coffee experience. Using only organic beans sourced from ethical farms and co-ops, the Town says the roastery “brings a strong farm-to-cup philosophy to every beverage.”

“Expanding into Aurora Town Square is such an exciting next step for My Indie Coffee. We’re all about good coffee, good people, and being [a] part of the places we serve—and this space feels like the perfect fit,” said Dier in a statement.

The new vendors will offer a full espresso bar “and a thoughtfully curated menu of fresh, local treats, perfect for fuelling up during a workshop, unwinding after a performance, sitting down with a good book from the Aurora Public Library, or catching up with friends and family,” says the Town.

