New subdivision could be coming to Archerhill Court

March 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

The land known as Archerhill Court, located on the corner of Bayview Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad, is in the process of being reassigned to a subdivision lot.

The new subdivision will include 138 single detached lots, a new road network, and dedicated blocks for environmental protection and a community park, according to the Draft Plan of Subdivision and Zoning By-Law report received by Council on February 21.

About 6.3 hectares of area is intended for residential development, 0.5 hectares for community park space, 3.2 hectares for open space environmental protection blocks. The total amount of proposed land use is 12.3 hectares in addition to the internal road network and other land uses.

The report highlighted that trail access and pedestrian mobility is also being improved through the development of local connections, including to the Holland River Valley Trail to the west of the subject area, a revision made after receiving public feedback.

When asked at the Public Planning Meeting on January 30, 2023 about the height of the homes, the applicant expressed their intent to remain within nine metres; however, lot grading and sitting will impact the determination of exact heights.

Several revisions were made after receiving feedback in various public planning meetings on June 14, 2022 and January 30, 2023, some of which mentioned concerns for vehicular access, a desire for trail connections, and fencing around the park for risk management.

Revisions were made to include additional access along Bayview Avenue plus a dedicated left turn from Vandorf Sideroad, fencing and access to trails and pedestrian connections will be provided, and tree removal will be limited to only what is needed and is occurring in accordance with tree removal compensation policies.

The subject lands are currently used and designated for residential purposes only, said the report, minimizing the opportunity for commercial use.

So far, all agencies including the development engineering, park operations, traffic analyst, Central York Fire Services, and others are satisfied with the draft plan.

A future report and by-law will be brought to Council to stop up, close and convey Archerhill Court to the owner of the subject lands.

In order for the new plan to occur, Council will be required to enact a by-law to permanently close Archerhill Court, which will be presented to Council as part of a future report dealing with the proposed purchase of Archerhill Court by the applicant.

A draft plan condition has been included requiring the applicant to purchase Archerhill Court prior to approval of the final plan.

By Elisa Nguyen

Readers Comments (0)