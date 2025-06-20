New Seniors Active Living Centre will serve francophone residents

June 20, 2025 · 0 Comments

A new Seniors Active Living Centre will provide further opportunities for Francophone and Francophile residents of Newmarket-Aurora.

Village Vitalité is the latest initiative of Communauté du Trille Blanc, a local organization which has long-term plans for French-speaking seniors’ residence in Aurora’s south end.

The Village Vitalité project received a significant boost last week with Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy presenting the organization with $50,000 to help make it a reality.

“Communauté du Trille Blanc’s new Village Vitalité program will be a great addition for our seniors,” said MPP Gallagher Murphy. “It will offer seniors from the entire community the opportunity to stay fit, active, healthy and socially connected through various activities.

“Senior Active Living Centres keep our seniors fit, active, healthy, socially connected, in their communities, and close to their homes.”

Added Jean Bouchard, Chair of the Board of Directors for Communauté du Trille blanc: “This is a proud and meaningful moment for our organization. The launch of the Village vitalité program marks a significant step forward in our mission to support Francophone and Francophile seniors. By offering inclusive, engaging, and health-focused activities, we are helping our older adults remain vibrant, valued, and deeply connected to their community.”

The local initiative is one of 100 new Senior Active Living Centres opening up across Ontario in 2025 to help enrich and improve the quality of life of seniors and build community engagement as well.

The Province says programs such as these offer seniors and older adults “learning opportunities such as financial management and elder abuse prevention and a variety of recreational and social activities including fitness, healthy lifestyle and wellness classes that are important supports in communities.”

“We are delighted to expand activities and services to more seniors in Newmarket,” said Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, in a statement. “This program will help older adults of all abilities to thrive in their homes and communities.”

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)