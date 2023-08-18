New Director of Education now on the job at YRDSB

General News » News

The York Region District School Board’s new Director of Education is now on the job.

Bill Cober formally took over the position on August 1 following his official appointment by the Board of Trustees on June 6.

Cober brings 30 years of public education experience to the role.

“We look forward to welcoming Bill Cober to the role of Director of the YRDSB,” said Board Chair Ron Lynn. “His background includes rich and diverse educational, instructional, organizational, operational, governance and relationship leadership skills and experiences.”

The YRDSB’s announcement hailed Cober for his experience in municipal government and drive to building “equitable, inclusive organizations.” As a leader, he has the “passionate belief in the capacity and potential of all students.”

The YRDSB had been led by Interim Director of Education Scott Yake from last November until July 31.

“We are grateful for the dedicated and thoughtful leadership Scott has provided during this interim period,” said Lynn. “We have benefited from his expertise, commitment to relationship-building and inclusivity, and his focus on student achievement and well-being.”

Upon his appointment, Cober said the new role was something of a homecoming.

“As a graduate of the York Region District School Board, I am proud to call York Region home,” said Cober. “I understand the uniqueness and diversity of York Region and that our schools are both a reflection of, and the heartbeat within our communities. The Board has exemplary leadership at all levels of the organization and the opportunity to serve YRDSB students, staff, and families as its next Director of Education is one that I will truly cherish.”

By Brock Weir
Editor
