New Aurora school could be named after Margaret Atwood

January 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

The name of Canadian literary giant Margaret Atwood could grace a new Aurora public school.

Margaret Atwood Public School, Whispering Pines Public School, and Pine Trail Public School are the final contenders for the York Region District School Board’s (YRDSB) upcoming elementary school in the Town’s 2C development, near Hartwell Way and William Graham Drive.

YRDSB families in the school’s catchment area have until January 17 to select from the top three names and provide comments to the Board.

“Establishing school names provides a unique opportunity to enhance the identity of the local community, the Board and its schools,” says the YRDSB. “School names must support the Board’s mission, vision and values, Board priorities and meet the best interests of students and the community.”

The name Whispering Pines Public School, says the Board, reflects the Town’s “extensive parks and trails system with many natural areas connecting residents to both nature and the community.”

“Whispering Pines is a five-kilometre local trail in the neighbourhood surrounding the school,” said the YRDSB.

The name Pine Trail Public School also reflects the Town’s 62-kilometre trail system, which is “Designed to provide active, healthy lifestyle opportunities.”

“The new school is situated in an area surrounded by green spaces and trails,” said the Board. “The name Pine Trail speaks to the natural environment in the local area.”

Naming the school after Margaret Atwood, they added, would touch upon many themes.

“[Atwood] has won numerous awards and honours, including the Man Booker Prize and the Governor General’s Award. Her works encompass a variety of themes, including gender and identity, climate change and power politics.”

To weigh in, visit tinyurl.com/yrdsb2C.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

