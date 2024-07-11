NDBL hosts annual All-Star game in New Lowell

July 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

The North Dufferin Baseball League hosted its annual All-Star game on the diamond in New Lowell on Saturday, July 6.

This is a chance for players to mix it up a little with players from other teams and showcase some of the League’s talent.

It was the 58th annual All-Star game for the senior division and the 29th year the junior division has hosted the game. The senior game got underway with a 1:00 p.m. start. The juniors played later in the afternoon with a 4:00 p.m. start.

The senior division has a tradition of dividing players into East and West teams and they play a full nine inning game.

Representing the East Division this year were, Steve Barrett, Saunders Mireault, and Nolan Thomson from the Barrie Angels, Josh Catalanotto, Cameron O’Neil, and Matteo Struthers from the Bolton Brewers, Mason Walker, Parker Walker, and Josh Wilkins from the Ivy Rangers, Eamon Chiodo and Shawn Hood from the Midland Mariners, Brett Beardsall, Blake Faulds, and Pierson French from the Orillia Majors and Nate Kramer, Ryan McNeil, Bryan Post, and Trevor Smith from the Owen Sound Baysox.

Jarrett Vanderpost of Ivy managed the team with teammate, Alex Banski, taking on coaching duties.

The West team included, Alex Cubitt, Corey Ervin, Quinn Hawton, and Devin Stephens from the Clarksburg Blues, Tom Gateman, Eric Orser, Brandon Watson, and Kashtin Winchester from the Creemore Padres, Eric Jones, Daniel Morningstar, Brad Petch, and Kyle Windsor from the Lisle Astros, Alex Attenborough, Braden Doiron, and Tyler Sawyers from the Mansfield Cubs, and Josh Hanley, Nick Hodgson, Kurt Roy, and Tanner Zeggil from the New Lowell Knights.

Pete Kinghan of New Lowell managed the team with Sean Hayward of Creemore and Scott Anderson of Lisle coaching.

The East team won the game 1-0.

In the Junior Division game, six of the seven junior teams were divided into two teams pitting teammate against teammate in a seven-inning affair.

Team Spitfires include: Brayden Greech and Zach Owen from the Barrie Baycats, Zach Hayward, Josh McBride, and Liam Reynolds from the Creemore Padres, Ben Larsen and Aiden Pain from the Mansfield Cubs, Dale Critchley, Aidan Gagnon, and Joseph Parke from the Orangeville Bengals, Nolan MacNeal, Teddy McCollum-Kuntz, and Jhett Winkle from the Orillia Majors, and Luca Cutrone, Sevan Khalafain, and Noah Testaguzza from the Richmond Hill Phoenix.

Wes Winkel of Orillia and Daniel Nepton from Richmond Hill managed and coached the team.

Team Renegades include: Jack Larmer, Matthew Leek, and Evan McFadden from the Barrie Baycats, Gavin Mikaczo, Brady Reynolds, and Josh Young from the Creemore Padres, Cole Campbell, Dylan Brown, Cody Bryan, and Ben Nicholson from the Mansfield Cubs, Zach Davis and Brady Janes from the Orangeville Bengals, James Pritchard and Whyatt Winkel from the Orillia Royals, and Junhee Lee and Ryan Nepton from the Richmond Hill Phoenix.

Managing the team was Anson Dupuis of Creemore, with coaching chores shared by Lance Bryan of Mansfield and Bob Sinclair of Orangeville.

In the Junior Division, the Spitfires came out on top with a 10-2 win.

By Brian Lockhart

